Reminder

Some early development choices created technical challenges we did not fully anticipate. As a reminder, part of the team continues to support public and beta versions with updates, while another works on rebuilding key systems in parallel.

With that in mind, this update focuses on optimizing performance and refining vehicle handling, especially for the German Hatchback.

Performance optimisation

CPU performance boost through improved collision management Refactored collision system now runs leaner and faster on CPU

Lumen rendering performance improved

The German Hatchback Is Tamed

After months of fighting back, the German Hatchback has finally been brought under control.

The endless spinning, sliding, and unpredictable handling are gone, replaced with a car that finally drives the way it should. It’s fast, planted, and genuinely fun to push.

The German Hatchback now feels alive: the front end grips and bites into corners, while the rear slides just enough to help you rotate through. You can throw it into a bend, feel the weight shift, and come out clean: no more wrestling the car, just driving it.

Q: Will the other vehicles receive similar handling updates?

A: Yes. The remaining vehicles are currently being reviewed and refined, and their handling updates will roll out in a future hotfix.

Fixes and Adjustments

Drivetrain converted to FWD

Vehicle weight increased to 900 kg

Top speed reduced

Center of gravity moved forward and slightly lowered

Full tire friction re-tune for realistic front-end grip and controllable rear slip

Suspension and ride height completely reworked for correct stance and stability

Fixed golf reverse

Engine and gearbox tuned for smoother, more responsive power delivery

Other Fixes and Adjustments

Fix bug when player that join a party could not stack a jerrycan on top of each other to transfer liquids

Aligned text in menu

Fixed UAZ, IFA, Bontiac and German Hatchback parts causing FPS drops

Fixed suspension on UAZ, IFA and Poyopa

Fixed seating position for German Hatchback, Mustang, UAZ, Dada

Fixed tab button not switching to fists

Fixed right click not putting up middle finger

Reduced collision hit boxes for multiple items in multiple POIs

Fixed several bugs to the backrooms to improve performance at the California motel

California motel now spanws much earlier → refuced from 350km to 50km

Backrooms will no longer spawn by default, you now need to enable them manually in the game settings

Shadows improved in car interiors

Known Issues

Audio / Radio / Sound issues Some players may experience missing or distorted audio. This is related to configuration data and still under investigation. You may need to do a manual config deletion: the method is on our Discord.

Inconsistent physics / broken mechanics / frozen menus The main player blueprint is being rewritten. Some temporary inconsistencies or broken mechanics may appear until all systems are fully restored.

Missing textures or assets

Vehicles disappearing / unstable spawn Related to the new save system, which still has a few bugs we’re actively fixing.

White screen after driving several kilometers

Multiplayer issues (connection, password, ping)

Vehicle handling for other cars The German Hatchback is the first to receive the new physics system. Other vehicles are still being adjusted and may feel unstable in the meantime.

Lighting / rendering quality Shadows have been reworked, but further improvements to overall lighting and rendering quality are still in progress.



If you experience any of these problems or new ones, please report them on our Discord, using the submit report bot. It helps us track and fix them faster.