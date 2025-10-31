Reminder
Some early development choices created technical challenges we did not fully anticipate. As a reminder, part of the team continues to support public and beta versions with updates, while another works on rebuilding key systems in parallel.
With that in mind, this update focuses on optimizing performance and refining vehicle handling, especially for the German Hatchback.
Performance optimisation
CPU performance boost through improved collision management
Refactored collision system now runs leaner and faster on CPU
Lumen rendering performance improved
The German Hatchback Is Tamed
After months of fighting back, the German Hatchback has finally been brought under control.
The endless spinning, sliding, and unpredictable handling are gone, replaced with a car that finally drives the way it should. It’s fast, planted, and genuinely fun to push.
The German Hatchback now feels alive: the front end grips and bites into corners, while the rear slides just enough to help you rotate through. You can throw it into a bend, feel the weight shift, and come out clean: no more wrestling the car, just driving it.
Q: Will the other vehicles receive similar handling updates?
A: Yes. The remaining vehicles are currently being reviewed and refined, and their handling updates will roll out in a future hotfix.
Fixes and Adjustments
Drivetrain converted to FWD
Vehicle weight increased to 900 kg
Top speed reduced
Center of gravity moved forward and slightly lowered
Full tire friction re-tune for realistic front-end grip and controllable rear slip
Suspension and ride height completely reworked for correct stance and stability
Fixed golf reverse
Engine and gearbox tuned for smoother, more responsive power delivery
Other Fixes and Adjustments
Fix bug when player that join a party could not stack a jerrycan on top of each other to transfer liquids
Aligned text in menu
Fixed UAZ, IFA, Bontiac and German Hatchback parts causing FPS drops
Fixed suspension on UAZ, IFA and Poyopa
Fixed seating position for German Hatchback, Mustang, UAZ, Dada
Fixed tab button not switching to fists
Fixed right click not putting up middle finger
Reduced collision hit boxes for multiple items in multiple POIs
Fixed several bugs to the backrooms to improve performance at the California motel
California motel now spanws much earlier → refuced from 350km to 50km
Backrooms will no longer spawn by default, you now need to enable them manually in the game settings
Shadows improved in car interiors
Known Issues
Audio / Radio / Sound issues
Some players may experience missing or distorted audio. This is related to configuration data and still under investigation. You may need to do a manual config deletion: the method is on our Discord.
Inconsistent physics / broken mechanics / frozen menus
The main player blueprint is being rewritten. Some temporary inconsistencies or broken mechanics may appear until all systems are fully restored.
Missing textures or assets
Vehicles disappearing / unstable spawn
Related to the new save system, which still has a few bugs we’re actively fixing.
White screen after driving several kilometers
Multiplayer issues (connection, password, ping)
Vehicle handling for other cars
The German Hatchback is the first to receive the new physics system. Other vehicles are still being adjusted and may feel unstable in the meantime.
Lighting / rendering quality
Shadows have been reworked, but further improvements to overall lighting and rendering quality are still in progress.
If you experience any of these problems or new ones, please report them on our Discord, using the submit report bot. It helps us track and fix them faster.
Changed files in this update