Commanders,

I'm excited to share a major update that introduces deeper strategic elements to Dynasty Protocol, including the new crew system, along with several quality-of-life improvements based on your feedback.

New Features

The highlight of this update is the comprehensive crew system. Each warship now has its own crew with individual morale and experience levels that directly affect combat performance. Experienced crews provide better weapon accuracy, faster repairs during docking, and reduced hydrogen consumption. Crew morale also plays a crucial role; higher morale means lower oxygen consumption and better overall performance.

The morale system is dynamic and reactive to battlefield events. When you lose ships in battle, the morale of other crews on the same planet decreases, while destroying enemy ships boosts the attacking crew's morale. This creates an interesting strategic layer where protecting your veterans becomes even more important.

I've also added the FTL Jump Menu, allowing you to select formations and spacing between ships before jumping, giving you more tactical control over fleet deployment.

The Auto Assign feature for cargo ships has been significantly improved - now you only need to set it up once from your station or outpost, and all newly constructed cargo ships will automatically be assigned to miners.

Additionally, a new contextual tips system has been implemented to help guide you through certain situations, like what to do when fuel or oxygen runs out.

Improvements

I've made numerous improvements based on community feedback. The weapon accuracy system now requires proper maneuvering and experienced crews for maximum effectiveness. Ship construction times and station module build times have been reduced for faster setup. Camera zoom has been improved with better smoothing and increased max zoom for tactical overview. Cargo ships are now larger and more visible, and repair times during docking have been decreased.

Bug Fixes

This update also addresses several important issues, including AI ship planet assignment problems, save file image sizing, tutorial restart issues, and various UI-related bugs.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Your input has been invaluable in shaping these improvements. I'm constantly working to make Dynasty Protocol better, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this update!

Fly safe, Commanders!

Patch Notes v0.2.0

New Features

Implemented crew system

Implemented crew morale system Losing ships in battle decreases the morale of other ships' crews on the same planet Destroying enemy ships in battle increases the crew morale of the attacking ship

Implemented crew experience system Higher experience and morale result in better weapon accuracy Higher experience enables faster repair time Ships with higher-experience crew consume less hydrogen A crew with higher morale consumes less oxygen

New UI for crew system New Crew Display UI menu New Crew Change UI menu

Implemented FTL Jump Menu Formations and spacing between ships can be selected from the FTL Confirmation UI

Implemented the Auto Assign feature for Idle Cargo Ships (Now all ships can be assigned to asteroids automatically)

Implemented a new tips feature describing what to do in certain situations When fuel or oxygen runs out, a tooltip will appear to explain what to do



Improvements

Weapon accuracy system (Not all shots hit the target, requires correct maneuvering and higher crew experience)

The size of the ships' badges decreased for better visibility

The duration of ship construction decreased for a better and faster fleet setup

The duration of space station module construction decreased for faster station setup

UI Improvements for station menu Related information added about Upgrades and Station management tools

UI Improvements for Spaceship features Spacecraft Lab feature is now more visible and understandable

Auto Assign Cargo ship feature improved, now you just need to assign cargo ships once from the station or outpost, after that, all newly built cargo ships will be automatically assigned to miners

Default max camera zoom increased for better view

Increased missile damage

Implemented smoother camera zoom transitions

The cargo ship's size increased for better visibility

Repair time decreased for ships while docking

Bug Fixes