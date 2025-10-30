Commanders,
I'm excited to share a major update that introduces deeper strategic elements to Dynasty Protocol, including the new crew system, along with several quality-of-life improvements based on your feedback.
New Features
The highlight of this update is the comprehensive crew system. Each warship now has its own crew with individual morale and experience levels that directly affect combat performance. Experienced crews provide better weapon accuracy, faster repairs during docking, and reduced hydrogen consumption. Crew morale also plays a crucial role; higher morale means lower oxygen consumption and better overall performance.
The morale system is dynamic and reactive to battlefield events. When you lose ships in battle, the morale of other crews on the same planet decreases, while destroying enemy ships boosts the attacking crew's morale. This creates an interesting strategic layer where protecting your veterans becomes even more important.
I've also added the FTL Jump Menu, allowing you to select formations and spacing between ships before jumping, giving you more tactical control over fleet deployment.
The Auto Assign feature for cargo ships has been significantly improved - now you only need to set it up once from your station or outpost, and all newly constructed cargo ships will automatically be assigned to miners.
Additionally, a new contextual tips system has been implemented to help guide you through certain situations, like what to do when fuel or oxygen runs out.
Improvements
I've made numerous improvements based on community feedback. The weapon accuracy system now requires proper maneuvering and experienced crews for maximum effectiveness. Ship construction times and station module build times have been reduced for faster setup. Camera zoom has been improved with better smoothing and increased max zoom for tactical overview. Cargo ships are now larger and more visible, and repair times during docking have been decreased.
Bug Fixes
This update also addresses several important issues, including AI ship planet assignment problems, save file image sizing, tutorial restart issues, and various UI-related bugs.
Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Your input has been invaluable in shaping these improvements. I'm constantly working to make Dynasty Protocol better, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this update!
Fly safe, Commanders!
Patch Notes v0.2.0
New Features
Implemented crew system
Implemented crew morale system
Losing ships in battle decreases the morale of other ships' crews on the same planet
Destroying enemy ships in battle increases the crew morale of the attacking ship
Implemented crew experience system
Higher experience and morale result in better weapon accuracy
Higher experience enables faster repair time
Ships with higher-experience crew consume less hydrogen
A crew with higher morale consumes less oxygen
New UI for crew system
New Crew Display UI menu
New Crew Change UI menu
Implemented FTL Jump Menu
Formations and spacing between ships can be selected from the FTL Confirmation UI
Implemented the Auto Assign feature for Idle Cargo Ships (Now all ships can be assigned to asteroids automatically)
Implemented a new tips feature describing what to do in certain situations
When fuel or oxygen runs out, a tooltip will appear to explain what to do
Improvements
Weapon accuracy system (Not all shots hit the target, requires correct maneuvering and higher crew experience)
The size of the ships' badges decreased for better visibility
The duration of ship construction decreased for a better and faster fleet setup
The duration of space station module construction decreased for faster station setup
UI Improvements for station menu
Related information added about Upgrades and Station management tools
UI Improvements for Spaceship features
Spacecraft Lab feature is now more visible and understandable
Auto Assign Cargo ship feature improved, now you just need to assign cargo ships once from the station or outpost, after that, all newly built cargo ships will be automatically assigned to miners
Default max camera zoom increased for better view
Increased missile damage
Implemented smoother camera zoom transitions
The cargo ship's size increased for better visibility
Repair time decreased for ships while docking
Bug Fixes
Fixed the AI ship planet assignment problem
Fixed the Save File image sizing problem
Fixed tutorial restart issue when saved without completing
Fixed translation problem for directives
Fixed the Spacecraft Lab spaceship selection problem
Fixed the tactical camera to normal camera zoom speed transition problem
Fixed the incorrect display of the total fleet member count
Fixed the Multi-Ships Menu auto-combat button status problem
Fixed docking bay saving and loading issues
