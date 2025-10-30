GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20251030. As always, you can get additional info on this and future updates by visiting our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.

A NOTE ON PRIORITIES

The bulk of the team's efforts are now dedicated to finishing the remaining roadmap phases. These are longer-running tasks that don't fit cleanly into the typical update cadence we've established. Despite this, we're still able to bring smaller batches of regular improvements to the game, and we look forward to launching the more anticipated features when they're ready.

For more information, check out our recent developer stream.

NEW MISSION

This update introduces one additional Command Mode mission: "Support Strike", located in the Eastern Hills list in the Instant Action section. You'll be in charge of a T-72 force, tasked with overrunning a vulnerable NATO position and then holding it against any counterattacks.

As usual, the mission customization feature allows you to swap out vehicles and ammo at will once you've completed a mission at least once, so if you want to try this scenario with a different equipment matchup, the sky's the limit.

NEW AMMO: 3BM9

In the early days of the 125mm main gun on Soviet tanks, subcaliber ammunition wasn't quite as advanced as it became in the mid to late 1980s. The first main service round to hit the inventory was the 3BM9 APFSDS, a maraging steel dart designed to defeat the M60 series tanks of its day.

This round will appear on the Pact side of the campaign mode, should the logistics situation become truly dire. It's also quite useful for pairing with the early T-64 and T-72 models to create 1970s-style scenarios using the mission customizer.

BMP-1 IMPROVEMENTS

In the midst of the many larger tasks on the board, we've finally found a moment to touch up the equipment on the BMP-1. The gunsight now features its complete ballistic markings for high explosive (HE) rounds and a more useful vertical position for the reticle, which should help aim shots at longer ranges, should the need arise.

We've also added the PG-15VS ammunition, an improved 73mm HEAT round that iterates on the original PG-15V. Soviet BMP-1s and the East German BMP-1P now have this revised round in their default ammunition load. You can select any 73mm HEAT round for use by BMP-1s in the mission customizer.

NEW AUDIO FEATURES

Our audio engineer continues to plug away at improving immersion through new sound effects. In this update we introduce impact sounds - the clangs and crunches that happen when you run your vehicle into things. We've also added some impact sounds for turrets landing on the ground after an unscheduled flight.

The NSVT machine gun has also had its audio updated to convey its correct fire rate. You can use this gun on the T-64 series tanks as a remote-controlled weapon system.

PODBOI CLADDING

Soviet tanks during the Cold War era were often fitted with a special polymer lining to counteract neutron radiation, keeping the crew safer in the event of a battle unfolding against the backdrop of nuclear war. This material was a specially crafted blend similar to modern polymer body armor (UHMWPE), but infused with boron and other substances to enhance anti-radiation properties. A layer of this "podboi" cladding covered most interior surfaces of some tanks, starting with the T-55A.

It turns out, this dense material also served as a fairly effective spall liner. We were able to locate documentation of the anti-spall effects, which can be summarized broadly as a reduced spall cone angle and slightly reduced spall lethality. It will not remove all spall, stop primary penetrators, or anything of the sort - but in some very specific cases it could make the difference between surviving a hit and taking mission kill level damage.

We've now added podboi cladding, with the proper effectiveness, to the T-55A in GHPC. We'll see how the feature turns out on this vehicle and then consider what to do about the others in this era that were outfitted with similar linings.

CHANGE LOG

NEW CONTENT

Added new command mission "Support Strike" in the Eastern Hills instant action list

Added 125mm 3BM9 APFSDS round to the customizer and campaign system

Added 73mm PG-15VS HEAT round as standard on BMP-1P and Soviet BMP-1

Added 73mm HEAT options to the customizer

Added impact sounds when vehicle hulls collide with solid objects

Added impact sounds when falling turrets strike the ground

Added "podboi" lining to T-55A crew compartment (this functions as a spall liner)

FEATURES AND ADJUSTMENTS

Panning the map view can now be done with left-click drag again due to confusion over the previous control change (center-click still works as well)

Updated rain rendering for more consistent visuals and much lower performance impact

Updated BMP-1 gunsight reticle with more ballistic markings and a more usable center point

Increased BMP-1 Malyutka missile count

Updated NSVT machine gun audio

Changed Pact Partnership mission name (note that this will reset completion status if it was already completed)

Improved rendering of mission boundary zones on the in-game map screen

Optimized some systems in the game code

FIXES