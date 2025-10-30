It’s Here!

Turns out it’s true, everything has an end. Or maybe it’s like that old question: How do you climb a mountain?

Well… one step at a time. Dramatic, I know, even without a specific mountain in mind.

Anyway, what I’m trying to say is: Echoes of the Community: The Major Overhaul Update is here!

A Little Postmortem

Casino Resort Tower has been a passion project of ours for years. We’ve poured so much love into it, and it’s come a long way; but recently, Nil and I had to face a big decision. After working closely with our community and looking at everything we wanted to achieve, we realized the original foundation just wasn’t flexible enough to support our full vision.

So, we made a bold move: rebuilding most of the systems from the ground up, while also adding nearly all of the most requested features and improvements to the base game.

Of course, that decision -combined with some unlucky versioning issues, my very optimistic workload estimates, and a “let’s do it all at once” mentality- turned this into a massive, year long update. But it was worth it. Thanks to the amazing community that tested the build on the public branch, shared feedback, and reported bugs, we now have a much stronger foundation; and for me personally, a better understanding of how to tackle deep simulation development.

Upcoming Plans

From here on out, we’ll finally be continuing along our roadmap with this brand new base version of the game. I’ve also built a few new internal tools and a backend system while rebuilding these systems, which should make the upcoming major updates much faster and smoother to develop.

Updated Roadmap

This huge update wasn’t originally planned when we entered Early Access, so it needed its own spot on the roadmap. I’ve done some reorganizing, updates with essential system improvements, like Architecting Heights (which will let you build the skyscraper with more parts, freedom, and detail), have been moved up. Meanwhile, more content-focused updates (like Luxury Amenities) are now scheduled between versions 1.0 and 2.0.

You can check out the updated roadmap both on the store page and right from the new in-game Roadmap UI box in the main menu.

What’s Next

We’ll be spending the next couple of weeks polishing and improving this version on the regular EA branch.

The Nightlife Update (which I teased a bit in the postmortem section) is already halfway done, and I also plan to start its public testing very soon.

The Demo

I originally planned to release the demo alongside the launch, but we ran into a few upload and export issues on launch day. That’s also why there was a bit of a delay. But I’m planning to make the demo live later next week, together with some of the post-launch patches.

Translations

Translations were something I originally planned to release shortly after the big overhaul started; maybe one or two months later. Then this giant detour happened. Now that we’re back on track with the original plan, translations are once again coming soon.

The Highlights

It’s almost impossible to list every single change like a regular changelog since the last main branch build was ages ago, but I’ve done my best to cover all the important updates under the general categories below.

Resort Rating System Overhaul

Ratings now refresh daily with clearer thresholds and more accurate guest feedback. The rating system is also integrated with the overhauled transportation, service, and resort capacity systems.

Room and Resort Capacity System Overhaul

Rooms now feature improved capacity mechanics, forming the foundation of the new casino resort service capacity system, which ties into your resort’s overall rating and transportation capacity.

Business Payments System

At the end of each day, new business payment bills are automatically created for you, if applicable. These can include taxes, salaries, social security contributions, and loan payments—each with its own due date.

Transportation System Overhaul

A brand-new transportation system tied to the city licensing framework and townsfolk. It introduces a capacity-based design with walkway mechanics, parking licenses, and a fully managed public transport fleet.

New Resort Vehicle Garage System

Purchase, maintain, and repair vehicles directly from your own garage.

New Cars & Dirt Variations

Vehicles now visually age, collecting dust and wear over time.

Townsfolk System Overhaul

Each local now has corruption levels, more personality, and improved quest preferences.

The City Mechanics and Licensing Start

Your reputation with townsfolk now unlocks new city licenses.

Escalators

Add sleek escalators to improve vertical crowd movement in your resort. Patrons generally prefer them over stairs—but overusing them can still lead to some unhappy guests.

Elevator Mechanics Overhaul

Smarter elevator logic with realistic direction handling, improved routing, and new logic modes.

Pathfinding Improvements

Faster, more natural walking paths and smoother crowd behavior throughout.

Item Usage Queue

NPCs now form orderly lines for shared objects, featuring patience mechanics and timers.

Utility Backend Changes

Rebuilt logic for electricity, water, and networks to support new systems and asynchronous updates.

Switchboard

Merge electrical connections in a room with a single, smart switchboard hub.

New Specialty Restaurants

Elegant, themed dining options for unique guest experiences.

Smoothie Bar

A refreshing, health-focused service for your more relaxed visitors.

Yoga Studio

Offer wellness and relaxation programs that boost guest satisfaction.

Cigar Lounge

Add a luxurious retreat for your wealthiest clientele.

Hair Salon

A place where patrons can get their hair cut, styled, and treated by professional stylists.

Cybercafés

A modern digital hub catering to gamers and remote workers alike.

New Contractors System

Hire and pay external builders, delivery drivers, and waste collectors on demand—choose your preferred team size for each task.

New Agents System

Hire freelance experts such as mechanics, drivers, or lawyers for short-term contracts.

Specialized Parking Spaces

Assign parking spots to police, builders, and delivery staff for faster response times.

New Executives System

Appoint HR, Finance, Marketing, and Research leaders to automate and optimize your resort operations.

Hotel System Overhaul

Smarter room management, better housekeeping, and clearer occupancy tracking.

Improved Laundry Mechanics

Laundry now works as a full workflow: collect, wash, dry, and iron every sheet—similar to the waste system.

Employee Coping Styles

Employees now have unique coping reactions when they can’t find what they need or when things go wrong. From fiery outbursts to quiet breakdowns—expect chaos, tears, and the occasional strike across the resort.

Employee Breaks System Overhaul

Break times are redesigned for better pacing. When no working toilet is available, employees now head outside the resort to relieve themselves instead of wandering endlessly. They’ll also rely on their coping style if the break room isn’t functioning properly.

Employee Job Happiness and Quitting Overhaul

Complete rework of work condition checks, job unhappiness logic, and quitting behavior.

Negotiations System Improvements

Salary offers now display success chances and respond more accurately to employee traits.

People Inventory System

Inspect what every character carries; tools, trash, or treasures. This will tie into the Thieves and Robbery systems in the Rivalry and Vault updates.

New Data Recording and Information Graphs

Every system now logs rich metrics, many of which include visual graphs. Some couldn’t make it into this main branch migration, but they’ll arrive in the next patches and updates before the Nightlife major update.

Vending System Overhaul

Vending machines now run independently with their own pricing and logic.

In the upcoming Nightlife update, vending will be separated from restaurant and café menus, feature a dedicated interface, expand its item variety, and integrate with billboard and advertising systems. You’ll also be able to outsource vending management for a profit cut—or handle everything yourself.

CCTV System Improvements and Server Expansion

Smarter camera coverage, performance upgrades, and centralized control. More enhancements are planned for the Vault and Rivalry updates.

Storage Shelf Stacking

Researchable upgrades now let you double or triple storage capacity efficiently.

Startup & Loading System Overhaul

Dramatically faster save/load times, smaller file sizes, and asynchronous scene loading.

Starting Map Settings

Added starting map size options—this will later connect to the Go Global update, allowing you to manage multiple resorts across different cities with unique perks.

Asynchronous AI Item and Room Searching

AI decisions now run asynchronously, improving performance in large resorts.

Animation & Audio Improvements

Enhanced movement, smoother transitions, and improved ambiance for a livelier atmosphere.

New Background Music

A fresh mix of background tracks with varied pacing, also fully streamer-friendly.

Separate Room Policies

Set custom hours, prices, and smoking rules per individual room.

New CEO Decisions

High-level strategic options that influence your resort’s long-term direction.

Lamp Colors

Customize lamp colors to match your resort’s mood and interior style.

Room Prestige

New prestige values and balancing updates across room types.

New Item Varieties

Expanded furniture and décor sets to personalize every room type.

New AI Moods and Behavior Improvements

Smarter reactions, deeper emotional logic, and more personality across all AI.

New Vending Items

A fresh selection of snacks and drinks to keep guests satisfied.

Tutorial Rework Start

The first phase of the tutorial system overhaul introduces the main walkthrough experience. Sub-walkthrough tutorials that trigger with specific events will be added throughout the week.

Reports System Overhaul

New category based reports system, all in one interface.

World Indicators

New indicator types such as room signs, action sliders for you to fine-tune operations clearer.

UI Changes & Improvements

Right after the Nightlife update, the game will receive full UI polish, ten language translations, and a complete interface overhaul.

Since this build already includes many systemic changes, it also brings plenty of UI updates, redesigns, and new menus.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

Your old saves should mostly load okay, but since this is a huge system overhaul, some things might be missing or act a bit weird for a couple of in-game days as everything settles into the new systems.

Finally, and as always, a big heartfelt thank you to all our community members. Nil and I have truly felt your help and support throughout this hell of an update journey.

Now that this overhaul is behind us, we’re just getting started, the fun part begins!

Cheers!