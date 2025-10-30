Patch v1.0.2 features various fixes and improvements based on player feedback and reports from the v1.0 launch!

Added a new option to a randomizer setting: Chapter 4 & 5 Spoilers: Added the "Random" option to the "Final Boss" setting.

Changed a behavior when marking Chests and Secret Stashes in the "Help" system: Now: When the player is holding the max amount of an item (9) and fails to receive another from a chest/stash due to not being able to carry more, that location will still be marked as "searched" in the help system.

Previously: Players had to find a way to use/get rid of 1 item from their stack of 9 and then take the item for it to be marked in the Help system. In some edge cases (such as being on the overworld, and not having any easy way to get rid of a torch) this would cause players to not be able to mark off their help log as easily and cause redundant searching.

Fixed an issue where, when using the "Help" feature in a randomized run, the first location would fly off the text box. They now display three at a time instead of four. (A previous change increased the line spacing in the main text box, which lead to this issue.)

Fixed a formatting issue with equipment abilities in the "Run History".

Fixed an issue where (Trial of the Hunt spoilers): When Defeating Dreska on the overworld in a "Randomizer" run, the "Trial of the Hunt" completion text would display. It now correctly reports "Randomizer Cleared!" and your clear time.

Fixed an issue with "Momentum" and "Dominant" (+ATK and +MaxHP based on enemies slain, Max 20 stacks). Previously, the player could "store" stacks beyond the maximum. This provided no immediate benefit (only 20 stacks would be applied to your character), but this caused an issue where players would have more stacks than expected after dying (and losing half of your stacks). This is now fixed and works as expected.

Fixed an issue when the Randomizer setting "Equipment Era" is set to "Random", where some equipment wouldn't be selected from the global pool.

Fixed an edge case where the player could get stuck in the starting Throneroom at the very beginning of the game. (This only applied to the very start of a new run, if the player saved and quit after opening the Throneroom door but before leaving the Throneroom.)

Fixed a sprite layering issue at the very end of Chapter 5.