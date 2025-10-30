 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20609412 Edited 30 October 2025 – 17:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[v.452825]

Just another hotfix.

Also, this update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 4 (Patch 0.9.0) and forward.

  • Fixed bug where Exsanguinate did not work
  • Fixed bug where Twisted Light+ did not use the right card art

Changed files in this update

Depot 1769831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link