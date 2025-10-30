[v.452825]
Just another hotfix.
Also, this update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 4 (Patch 0.9.0) and forward.
- Fixed bug where Exsanguinate did not work
- Fixed bug where Twisted Light+ did not use the right card art
