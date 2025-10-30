CHANGES
- [Weapons] The OTs-14 Groza can now only be found inside the Radius.
- [Weapons] The OTs-14 Groza now has a separate rail attachment, which can also only be found in Radius locations.
- [Audio] Different sized items now produce distinct splashes when dropped into water.
FIXES
- [Crash] Fixed a crash when moving to the Pechorsk Outskirts location.
- [Crash] Fixed a crash when overwriting the first mission save slot.
- [Crash] Fixed a crash related to updating available missions.
- [Crash] Fixed a crash that could occur when interacting with an ammo box and ammo cartridges placed close together in the backpack in certain sequences.
- [Crash] The game no longer crashes if the player kills themselves using the Izh-27, Benelli M2, or Saiga-12.
- [Crash] Fixed a crash related to enemy spawn on the Pechorsk Outskirts.
- [Crash] Fixed a crash that could occur when spraying cleaning oil.
- [Graphics] The dithering effect no longer appears when Shadows Quality is set to High while using DX11.
- [Weapons] Gun parts no longer fail to reinstall after being removed, following a save load or when changing locations.
- [Weapons] The Laser Sight beam no longer casts shadows.
- [Weapons] The error message no longer appears when trying to shoot the PM pistol.
- [Gear] Pouches attached to the backpack now work correctly and no longer occasionally stop functioning.
- [Gear] Missing objects have been added to the Peninsula map.
- [Gear] Mission items no longer start playing sounds again after a save load or when changing locations.
- [Gear] The Lost Item marker no longer appears on the map if the mission has already been completed.
- [Facility] Missing furniture items have been returned to their proper places.
- [Radius Locations] Fixed cases where the player could get stuck or fall through the floor in certain buildings on the Pechorsk Outskirts.
- [Radius Locations] Extra weapon crate sounds no longer play, and the intended crate sounds now trigger correctly.
- [Radius Locations] Fixed visual bugs across all locations.
- [Radius Locations] Fixed a bug where the sleep UI would not appear when using the bed in the shelter.
- [Enemies] Creep Hunter no longer continues to emit sounds after being killed.
- [Co-op] The client no longer appears underground after moving from Pechorsk Outskirts to Peninsula.
