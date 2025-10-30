The Soldier Update (Version 0.10) is now live!

This update puts the soldiers themselves even more in the spotlight: their development, their relationships, and their role on the battlefield. In addition, two new faces are joining the troops, Georg Ackermann and Jan Fleckner, who bring new dynamics to everyday life in the trenches with their own stories and personalities.

The core features of this update are:

Experience and skill system with 13 unique abilities for soldiers

Two new soldiers: Georg Ackermann and Jan Fleckner

Relationships between soldiers: friends and rivals system

Troop morale, revised NPC logic and further adjustments in battle

Expanded content: journal entries, projects, illustrations

Improvements to project view and readability

In our Dev Diaries, we delve deeper into the new content:

For those who would like to finish their current playthrough: Version 0.9 will remain available via Steam Beta. Since save files are not compatible across versions, you can continue your current game there.

We wish you impressive, moving and exciting experiences with the new update!

Your Totally Not Aliens Team

Patchnotes 0.10.0

Features

Added Experience and Skill System Soldiers now gain experience both passively and through projects 13 new, unique skills can be unlocked over time Positive traits can be learned and negative traits removed, depending on a soldier’s actions

Added two new soldiers: Georg Ackermann and Jan Fleckner

Introduced Friends & Rivals System: Relationships change dynamically based on personalities Mini-events trigger depending on relationships between soldiers Relationships influence performance when soldiers work together

Introduced Troop Morale: NPC troops now behave differently depending on their morale level Morale affects various factors in battle War fatigue, exhaustion, and fitness are simulated at battle start for each soldier individually, influencing troop morale

Added general content: 5 new projects 18 new journal entries New illustrations for the journal New loading screens featuring artists from KG Brücke





Improvements

Improved project view: layout adjustments, new tooltips and added right-/double-click functionality

Added a new sans-serif font option in settings for easier reading

Increased text size and adjusted UI elements where needed



Complete overhaul of NPC troop logic

Reworked logic for separated soldiers

Reduced lag during NPC troop calculations by spreading certain computations across multiple frames



Prevented unfitting journal entries from appearing for soldiers with less than one month of service

Prevents certain attributes (e.g. grief for deceased soldiers) from being set for soldiers who did not actually know the soldier in question



Added relationship value display for Elisabeth, Laroche, and Hennek

Project danger display in the trenches now now adapts dynamically to the circumstances (e.g. the effects of 'Under Artillery Fire')

Unified sorting of feedback indicators in projects and attributes

Loading screens now scale better with different resolutions

Soldiers are no longer removed from projects when the target changes (e.g. during suppression)

Adjusted cutscene camera when highlighting shots

Tutorial battle cutscene now properly waits for artillery



Balancing

Reworked stress mechanics in battle: Increases more slowly Regenerates faster No regeneration while flanked, suppressed, or in melee range Stronger impact on morale Reduced impact on exhaustion



Reworked fervor mechanics in battle: No longer has tiers Higher chance to gain Reduces stress more effectively Stronger impact on morale



Adjusted melee combat balance: Troop morale now plays a role Slightly reduced randomness Defeated units in melee can no longer be dragged into another melee fight while retreating



Adjusted general impact chances: Increased chance of 'Staying Behind' for cautious soldiers Slightly reduced chance of injury Slightly lowered injury severity from gunfire



Increased hit and 'near miss' chance for grenades at close range

Increased time before retreat decisions are made in battles

Troop morale now influences retreat decisions



Reworked balance for getting wounded in the trenches

Reduced number of bandages distributed by Hennek

Guaranteed a new recruit in turn two if the player has fewer than three soldiers

When a soldier gains a mood, there’s now a chance that an opposing mood is removed if the soldier already has three different moods

Prevented certain events from triggering in the first turn of a new phase

Slightly adjusted chances for some journal entries



Bugfixes

Fixed error when requesting new recruits from the lieutenant

Fixed machine gun-related error

Fixed error during battles involving separated soldiers

Fixed rare error in a Schmidtbauer journal entry



Fixed attributes incorrectly applying to deceased soldiers, which caused follow-up issues in supply calculations and more

Fixed issue with escorting prisoners not working properly in battle

Fixed potential incorrect troop positioning after melee when soldiers were in different positions

Fixed cases where a broken rifle could no longer be repaired

Fixed soldiers occasionally being unable to move after loading a battle save

Fixed some dead soldiers not being displayed after loading a battle save

Fixed minor issues in the “Eating Rats” event



Fixed UV issues for camp clothing

Fixed minor issues in shooting animations

Fixed exhaustion not being shown in the stress tooltip

Fixed several ration display errors

Fixed incorrect page display in the load game sub-menu

Project window now shrinks relevant attributes instead of hiding them



Revised some English translations in journal entries

Updated several English translations from v0.9

Fixed multiple typos in both German and English



Other