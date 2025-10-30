 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20609332 Edited 30 October 2025 – 17:39:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Soldier Update (Version 0.10) is now live!

This update puts the soldiers themselves even more in the spotlight: their development, their relationships, and their role on the battlefield. In addition, two new faces are joining the troops, Georg Ackermann and Jan Fleckner, who bring new dynamics to everyday life in the trenches with their own stories and personalities.

The core features of this update are:

  • Experience and skill system with 13 unique abilities for soldiers

  • Two new soldiers: Georg Ackermann and Jan Fleckner

  • Relationships between soldiers: friends and rivals system

  • Troop morale, revised NPC logic and further adjustments in battle

  • Expanded content: journal entries, projects, illustrations

  • Improvements to project view and readability

In our Dev Diaries, we delve deeper into the new content:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/863500/view/812455995175338572
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/863500/view/516346126609155886
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/863500/view/543368994111883427
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/863500/view/543369627969783475
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/863500/view/543370896223502726
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/863500/view/658213406635984849
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/863500/view/538868565209517666

For those who would like to finish their current playthrough: Version 0.9 will remain available via Steam Beta. Since save files are not compatible across versions, you can continue your current game there.

We wish you impressive, moving and exciting experiences with the new update!
Your Totally Not Aliens Team

Patchnotes 0.10.0

Features

  • Added Experience and Skill System

    • Soldiers now gain experience both passively and through projects

    • 13 new, unique skills can be unlocked over time

    • Positive traits can be learned and negative traits removed, depending on a soldier’s actions

  • Added two new soldiers: Georg Ackermann and Jan Fleckner

  • Introduced Friends & Rivals System:

    • Relationships change dynamically based on personalities

    • Mini-events trigger depending on relationships between soldiers

    • Relationships influence performance when soldiers work together

  • Introduced Troop Morale:

    • NPC troops now behave differently depending on their morale level

    • Morale affects various factors in battle

    • War fatigue, exhaustion, and fitness are simulated at battle start for each soldier individually, influencing troop morale

  • Added general content:

    • 5 new projects

    • 18 new journal entries

    • New illustrations for the journal

    • New loading screens featuring artists from KG Brücke

Improvements

  • Improved project view: layout adjustments, new tooltips and added right-/double-click functionality

  • Added a new sans-serif font option in settings for easier reading

  • Increased text size and adjusted UI elements where needed

  • Complete overhaul of NPC troop logic

  • Reworked logic for separated soldiers

  • Reduced lag during NPC troop calculations by spreading certain computations across multiple frames

  • Prevented unfitting journal entries from appearing for soldiers with less than one month of service

  • Prevents certain attributes (e.g. grief for deceased soldiers) from being set for soldiers who did not actually know the soldier in question

  • Added relationship value display for Elisabeth, Laroche, and Hennek

  • Project danger display in the trenches now now adapts dynamically to the circumstances (e.g. the effects of 'Under Artillery Fire')

  • Unified sorting of feedback indicators in projects and attributes

  • Loading screens now scale better with different resolutions

  • Soldiers are no longer removed from projects when the target changes (e.g. during suppression)

  • Adjusted cutscene camera when highlighting shots

  • Tutorial battle cutscene now properly waits for artillery

Balancing

  • Reworked stress mechanics in battle:

    • Increases more slowly

    • Regenerates faster

    • No regeneration while flanked, suppressed, or in melee range

    • Stronger impact on morale

    • Reduced impact on exhaustion

  • Reworked fervor mechanics in battle:

    • No longer has tiers

    • Higher chance to gain

    • Reduces stress more effectively

    • Stronger impact on morale

  • Adjusted melee combat balance:

    • Troop morale now plays a role

    • Slightly reduced randomness

    • Defeated units in melee can no longer be dragged into another melee fight while retreating

  • Adjusted general impact chances:

    • Increased chance of 'Staying Behind' for cautious soldiers

    • Slightly reduced chance of injury

    • Slightly lowered injury severity from gunfire

  • Increased hit and 'near miss' chance for grenades at close range

  • Increased time before retreat decisions are made in battles

  • Troop morale now influences retreat decisions

  • Reworked balance for getting wounded in the trenches

  • Reduced number of bandages distributed by Hennek

  • Guaranteed a new recruit in turn two if the player has fewer than three soldiers

  • When a soldier gains a mood, there’s now a chance that an opposing mood is removed if the soldier already has three different moods

  • Prevented certain events from triggering in the first turn of a new phase

  • Slightly adjusted chances for some journal entries

Bugfixes

  • Fixed error when requesting new recruits from the lieutenant

  • Fixed machine gun-related error

  • Fixed error during battles involving separated soldiers

  • Fixed rare error in a Schmidtbauer journal entry

  • Fixed attributes incorrectly applying to deceased soldiers, which caused follow-up issues in supply calculations and more

  • Fixed issue with escorting prisoners not working properly in battle

  • Fixed potential incorrect troop positioning after melee when soldiers were in different positions

  • Fixed cases where a broken rifle could no longer be repaired

  • Fixed soldiers occasionally being unable to move after loading a battle save

  • Fixed some dead soldiers not being displayed after loading a battle save

  • Fixed minor issues in the “Eating Rats” event

  • Fixed UV issues for camp clothing

  • Fixed minor issues in shooting animations

  • Fixed exhaustion not being shown in the stress tooltip

  • Fixed several ration display errors

  • Fixed incorrect page display in the load game sub-menu

  • Project window now shrinks relevant attributes instead of hiding them

  • Revised some English translations in journal entries

  • Updated several English translations from v0.9

  • Fixed multiple typos in both German and English

Other

  • “New Soldiers” start option (available only in this update!)

  • Added new credits screen

  • Added “Messenger Curse” Easter egg

  • Various smaller changes, tweaks, and fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 863501
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 863502
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link