The Soldier Update (Version 0.10) is now live!
This update puts the soldiers themselves even more in the spotlight: their development, their relationships, and their role on the battlefield. In addition, two new faces are joining the troops, Georg Ackermann and Jan Fleckner, who bring new dynamics to everyday life in the trenches with their own stories and personalities.
The core features of this update are:
Experience and skill system with 13 unique abilities for soldiers
Two new soldiers: Georg Ackermann and Jan Fleckner
Relationships between soldiers: friends and rivals system
Troop morale, revised NPC logic and further adjustments in battle
Expanded content: journal entries, projects, illustrations
Improvements to project view and readability
In our Dev Diaries, we delve deeper into the new content:
For those who would like to finish their current playthrough: Version 0.9 will remain available via Steam Beta. Since save files are not compatible across versions, you can continue your current game there.
We wish you impressive, moving and exciting experiences with the new update!
Your Totally Not Aliens Team
Patchnotes 0.10.0
Features
Added Experience and Skill System
Soldiers now gain experience both passively and through projects
13 new, unique skills can be unlocked over time
Positive traits can be learned and negative traits removed, depending on a soldier’s actions
Added two new soldiers: Georg Ackermann and Jan Fleckner
Introduced Friends & Rivals System:
Relationships change dynamically based on personalities
Mini-events trigger depending on relationships between soldiers
Relationships influence performance when soldiers work together
Introduced Troop Morale:
NPC troops now behave differently depending on their morale level
Morale affects various factors in battle
War fatigue, exhaustion, and fitness are simulated at battle start for each soldier individually, influencing troop morale
Added general content:
5 new projects
18 new journal entries
New illustrations for the journal
New loading screens featuring artists from KG Brücke
Improvements
Improved project view: layout adjustments, new tooltips and added right-/double-click functionality
Added a new sans-serif font option in settings for easier reading
Increased text size and adjusted UI elements where needed
Complete overhaul of NPC troop logic
Reworked logic for separated soldiers
Reduced lag during NPC troop calculations by spreading certain computations across multiple frames
Prevented unfitting journal entries from appearing for soldiers with less than one month of service
Prevents certain attributes (e.g. grief for deceased soldiers) from being set for soldiers who did not actually know the soldier in question
Added relationship value display for Elisabeth, Laroche, and Hennek
Project danger display in the trenches now now adapts dynamically to the circumstances (e.g. the effects of 'Under Artillery Fire')
Unified sorting of feedback indicators in projects and attributes
Loading screens now scale better with different resolutions
Soldiers are no longer removed from projects when the target changes (e.g. during suppression)
Adjusted cutscene camera when highlighting shots
Tutorial battle cutscene now properly waits for artillery
Balancing
Reworked stress mechanics in battle:
Increases more slowly
Regenerates faster
No regeneration while flanked, suppressed, or in melee range
Stronger impact on morale
Reduced impact on exhaustion
Reworked fervor mechanics in battle:
No longer has tiers
Higher chance to gain
Reduces stress more effectively
Stronger impact on morale
Adjusted melee combat balance:
Troop morale now plays a role
Slightly reduced randomness
Defeated units in melee can no longer be dragged into another melee fight while retreating
Adjusted general impact chances:
Increased chance of 'Staying Behind' for cautious soldiers
Slightly reduced chance of injury
Slightly lowered injury severity from gunfire
Increased hit and 'near miss' chance for grenades at close range
Increased time before retreat decisions are made in battles
Troop morale now influences retreat decisions
Reworked balance for getting wounded in the trenches
Reduced number of bandages distributed by Hennek
Guaranteed a new recruit in turn two if the player has fewer than three soldiers
When a soldier gains a mood, there’s now a chance that an opposing mood is removed if the soldier already has three different moods
Prevented certain events from triggering in the first turn of a new phase
Slightly adjusted chances for some journal entries
Bugfixes
Fixed error when requesting new recruits from the lieutenant
Fixed machine gun-related error
Fixed error during battles involving separated soldiers
Fixed rare error in a Schmidtbauer journal entry
Fixed attributes incorrectly applying to deceased soldiers, which caused follow-up issues in supply calculations and more
Fixed issue with escorting prisoners not working properly in battle
Fixed potential incorrect troop positioning after melee when soldiers were in different positions
Fixed cases where a broken rifle could no longer be repaired
Fixed soldiers occasionally being unable to move after loading a battle save
Fixed some dead soldiers not being displayed after loading a battle save
Fixed minor issues in the “Eating Rats” event
Fixed UV issues for camp clothing
Fixed minor issues in shooting animations
Fixed exhaustion not being shown in the stress tooltip
Fixed several ration display errors
Fixed incorrect page display in the load game sub-menu
Project window now shrinks relevant attributes instead of hiding them
Revised some English translations in journal entries
Updated several English translations from v0.9
Fixed multiple typos in both German and English
Other
“New Soldiers” start option (available only in this update!)
Added new credits screen
Added “Messenger Curse” Easter egg
Various smaller changes, tweaks, and fixes
Changed files in this update