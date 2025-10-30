 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20609306 Edited 30 October 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, I hope you've been enjoying The Spiral! A little content update focused on little items, aptly titled "Little Treasures," is now available. In addition to new weapons and potions, this update also introduces rings: stackable charms that provide passive effects like amulets, but you'll have to find a lot of them to make the most of their benefits.

New Content

  • Added two new unique weapons: Mörksuggan and Rodent Bite
  • Added five new charms: Covetous Ring, Focus Ring, Numbing Ring, Swift Ring, and Vivacious Ring
  • Added two new potions: Fortified Potion and Leverage Potion


Other changes:
  • Drop rates have been adjusted so Legendary, Cursed, and Enchanted items spawn less frequently
  • The "I Ran" challenge now additionally starts you with 15 Swift Rings in your inventory
  • Fixed some inventory management bugs related to performing multiple actions in rapid succession


This update is already live, so go start a new run if you want to play around with the new items! As always, thanks for supporting The Spiral, and please look forward to more updates like this in the future.

Changed files in this update

