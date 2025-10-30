New Content
- Added two new unique weapons: Mörksuggan and Rodent Bite
- Added five new charms: Covetous Ring, Focus Ring, Numbing Ring, Swift Ring, and Vivacious Ring
- Added two new potions: Fortified Potion and Leverage Potion
Other changes:
- Drop rates have been adjusted so Legendary, Cursed, and Enchanted items spawn less frequently
- The "I Ran" challenge now additionally starts you with 15 Swift Rings in your inventory
- Fixed some inventory management bugs related to performing multiple actions in rapid succession
This update is already live, so go start a new run if you want to play around with the new items! As always, thanks for supporting The Spiral, and please look forward to more updates like this in the future.
