New Content

Added two new unique weapons: Mörksuggan and Rodent Bite



and Added five new charms: Covetous Ring , Focus Ring , Numbing Ring , Swift Ring , and Vivacious Ring



, , , , and Added two new potions: Fortified Potion and Leverage Potion



Drop rates have been adjusted so Legendary, Cursed, and Enchanted items spawn less frequently



The "I Ran" challenge now additionally starts you with 15 Swift Rings in your inventory



Fixed some inventory management bugs related to performing multiple actions in rapid succession



Hello everyone, I hope you've been enjoying The Spiral! A little content update focused on little items, aptly titled "Little Treasures," is now available. In addition to new weapons and potions, this update also introduces rings: stackable charms that provide passive effects like amulets, but you'll have to find a lot of them to make the most of their benefits.Other changes:This update is already live, so go start a new run if you want to play around with the new items! As always, thanks for supporting, and please look forward to more updates like this in the future.