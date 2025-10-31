An update for for FHM12, version 12.1.24, has just been released.







This update addresses a few issues that took a little too long to fix and check to make it into the initial hotfix, as well as some things that have become evident since then. There will likely be one more update to address thing that need a little longer to work on (such as trade AI) before we begin doing content updates, the first of which will include the "current" version of the database with post-opening night player moves.



Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game, but some issues that are data-dependent may require a new game before you see them.



Changes:



-text play-by-play is working again in 2D mode (for full and all levels of highlights)

-the user's goalie switch tactical setting will no longer get reset to Very Slow at the start of a 2D game

-NHL free agents will no longer sign between July 1 and the draft

-notifications of players being sent up/down by a parent team (when playing as a farm team) are now working again

-a number of database updates, mainly for player data

-added some team single-game records data, will be more coming

-mental training for goaltenders should now be selectable via right-click on the training screen

-updated KHL playoff system

-fixed potential crash when shopping a player

-major junior teams will no longer sign goalies that are too old for the league

-the "Coach" job rating for human Coach/GM's will no longer get reset to 15 from 20

-fixed bug in FHM11 save import that could result in larger imported saves crashing when continued past July 1

-fixed "1 goals" text to read "1 goal" when describing game stats in a news story (and same for points/assists)

-fixed missing details in trade news for junior leagues

-fixed ? appearing instead of ' in a few news stories

-it is now impossible to choose a custom data path that's within the original game installation location (which leads to an endless loop of copying files)

-South African U20 team will no longer use older players

-fixed missing Danish national team in historical mode

-Danish U20 team will no longer use some French players in historical mode

-added RETIRED to the STAFF_RATINGS export so ratings from re-used staff ID's can be identified

