4 November 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, friends!

We’re happy to announce that Ash of Gods: The Way now supports new languages: Turkish, Vietnamese, and Filipino.

You can change the language in the settings:

Settings > Language and Sound > Language

We also fixed the eternal loading issue some players experienced.

Please note: these new translations are marked as “unofficial localizations.” We’d really appreciate your help in checking the text quality.

Try playing the game in one of these languages and share your feedback in the comments to this post or in our Discord.

Thank you for your support — your feedback helps us make the game even better!

Changed files in this update

