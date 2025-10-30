🎃HALLOWEEN IN THE WINTER FOREST!



The holiday has arrived in our winter forest! Don't be scared, it's still the same snowman.. he's just wearing his most festive outfit - a scary pumpkin. Come warm up in his company from October 30th to November 8th. No secrets, no new characters, nothing.. just you and him.







By the way, while you're still here, KRAMPEN is on sale with a -50% discount. Hurry up to buy it, leave a review and start a conversation with our pumpkin-snow friend!



