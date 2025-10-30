 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20609130 Edited 30 October 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎃HALLOWEEN IN THE WINTER FOREST!


The holiday has arrived in our winter forest! Don't be scared, it's still the same snowman.. he's just wearing his most festive outfit - a scary pumpkin. Come warm up in his company from October 30th to November 8th. No secrets, no new characters, nothing.. just you and him.


By the way, while you're still here, KRAMPEN is on sale with a -50% discount. Hurry up to buy it, leave a review and start a conversation with our pumpkin-snow friend!


Changed files in this update

Windows Russian Depot 2707041
