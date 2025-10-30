- Fixed a bug that caused the CCTV to interfere with the night vision mode of the photo camera
- Fixed an error that caused the server to crash (there are still more to find)
- Fixed a bug where translations displayed settings in the options menu as “off” even though they were enabled
- Fixed some clipping issues of the new skins
- Fixed the hair color of Kate & Luxury when wearing a cap
- Fixed a bug where the new clown masks would remove the hair of all characters
Bug fixes - 30.10.2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugs fixed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update