30 October 2025 Build 20609126 Edited 30 October 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugs fixed:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the CCTV to interfere with the night vision mode of the photo camera
  • Fixed an error that caused the server to crash (there are still more to find)
  • Fixed a bug where translations displayed settings in the options menu as “off” even though they were enabled
  • Fixed some clipping issues of the new skins
  • Fixed the hair color of Kate & Luxury when wearing a cap
  • Fixed a bug where the new clown masks would remove the hair of all characters

