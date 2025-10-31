We’ve been so blown away by the support and enthusiasm for The Séance of Blake Manor since its launch on Monday. We’ve enjoyed reading your thoughts on social media, our Discord and in the reviews.
We are also very grateful for you letting us know about any issues that you have encountered during your investigations. We’re working hard on fixes for these and today we have released our first patch for the game.
Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where cutscene moments that happen on an hour change should no longer cause the game to freeze
- Ruari's map should not tell people to search his room when they need to be looking somewhere else
- Examining the Well when you have only Ruairí's components, should not trigger a new lead about the well.
- Guidance has been added on Lau's map to investigate Ivy's room if you miss a certain clue
- After lunch, on day 3, if you try to re-enter the dining room, Varley should no longer use Doyle's voice line.
- Can now successfully discuss third aspect topic with Caitlin when she is in the hedge maze
- Can now successfully confront Dupre when he is in the hedge maze
- Rooms with the windows now appear visually correct for 8-9am and the lobby door now highlights
- Adding "Press L1 (LB) to sprint" should be on FTUE at start
- Names for key binds are fixed when playing on German keyboards
- Mr. Varley no longer has contradictory dialog on Day 2
- Changed Controls now save when you quit the game.
- It is no longer possible to overwrite not listed controls (e.g. 'C' for 'Timeskip')
- Look Sensitivity defaults percentage is fixed.
- The game no longer switches to mouse/keyboard mode until a new gamepad action when switching the display mode resolution using gamepad
- Exiting Well minigame without completing it no longer makes the overhead Confront/Act icons disappear
- Doyle's hypothesis is no longer unlocked too early before it is completable
- No more black screen after breakfast cutscene if D’Arcy’s mystery is already unlocked
Don’t fret this is just the first patch and anything not addressed here will be fixed in one of our other upcoming patches.
If you do experience an issue while you search for the missing young woman, please send a ticket to the helpdesk: https://rawfury.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/1 so that we can investigate.
Thank you all for your continued support and Oíche Shamhna shona daoibh!
