 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20609016 Edited 4 November 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Citizens of the Suzerainverse,

After a few months since the last 3.1 patch, we’re excited to share that the newest update is now live!

If you want to support the team and help improve the playing experience, please report all bugs, feedback, and ideas through the Suzerain Discord server, which you can find here and in the bug report channel.

Patch 3.1.0 Build 152 Release (04/11/2025) The patch is deployed to the default branch. The database changes only apply to new games, and code fixes apply to on-going games.

Common


Technical

  • Updated Unity version due to security update

  • Updated various SDKs

  • Refactored and optimized game data loading

  • Fixed pointer position for gamepad

  • Implemented autosave for local device settings

  • Implemented warnings for low device space during saving

  • Implemented preparation work required for future localization

  • Fixed issue with main menu news UI images not showing due to Squarespace changes

  • Fixed hyperlink formatting for character details UI

  • Implemented story pack purchase check for load game UI

  • Fixed issue with token status effect images not loading at times

  • Implemented autosave before starting story

  • Fixed issue with camera not resetting correctly on gamepad

  • Fixed issue with cloud save toggle navigation in save/load game UI on gamepad

  • Fixed issue on summary UI with longer title texts

  • Fixed focus issue during war deployment on gamepad

  • Fixed focus skip on prologue UI navigation with gamepad

  • Fixed focus issue in summary UI during summary

  • Fixed issue with decree signing when clicking rapidly

  • Fixed closing flow on decrees UI to return to the list page on gamepad

  • Fixed issue with Codex navigation buttons sometimes not being clickable on gamepad

  • Changed escape menu to not open on input type change

  • Fixed issue with tokens sometimes being clickable despite an open center panel

  • Fixed issue with gamepad menu resource display overlap

  • Fixed issue on graph UI where carousel buttons weren’t focusable on gamepad

  • Fixed issue with dialogue options scrolling on gamepad

  • Updated campaign UI structure to enable navigation to the delete button on gamepad

  • Added war tutorial restart to gamepad menu UI

  • Fixed issue with selected deployment unit not hiding on gamepad

  • Updated navigation during credits on gamepad

  • Fixed focus issue when Codex menu is opened on gamepad

  • Fixed issue during war deployment with cancel on gamepad

  • Fixed focus issue when closing menu panel on gamepad

  • Fixed issue with gamepad shortcuts UI hiding text in the background

  • Fixed issue with journal button interactivity when collapsed on gamepad

  • Fixed issue with map switching on gamepad sometimes not working

  • Fixed issue with hyperlinks UI still showing when gamepad menu is visible

  • Fixed issue with main menu news UI navigation on gamepad

  • Fixed issue with stats showing in gamepad menu during summary

  • Fixed issue with overview UI scrolling on gamepad

  • Fixed issues with options UI navigation on gamepad

  • Fixed issue with summary UI checks for buttons on gamepad

  • Updated newsletter provider from MailChimp to Brevo

  • Fixed issue with summary text variable formatting

  • Optimized right panel opening and closing

  • Fixed issue with profile experience UI at the top level

  • Fixed issue with certain date/time parsing related to device language

  • Fixed issue with Turkish characters in text

  • Fixed issue with multiple conversant portraits being active simultaneously

  • Optimized story fragment end operations

  • Added checks to prevent deletion of the currently active campaign

  • Fixed issue with input field focus when editing is finished on gamepad

  • Fixed issue with story selection UI after finishing a story

  • Fixed issue with multiple confirmation windows containing identical data appearing in sequence

Steam Deck

  • Fixed issue with input field duplication


Kingdom of Rizia DLC

Design & Balancing

  • Reduced easy path authority from 4 to 3

  • Increased cheat penalty threshold from 40 to 50

  • Adjusted balancing for Rizia–Sordland relations to be easier

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue with certain theocracy-related narrative support not appearing

  • Fixed a missing illegal substance condition

  • Added missing condition for Derdian missiles

  • Fixed outdated achievement condition counter

  • Fixed issue with Wruhec’s Guardians Codex entry showing a white box image


Republic of Sordland

Bug Fixes

  • Added hyperlink for Governor Phelix Bron

  • Fixed Old Guard faction not being set to discontent on some situations

Mobile Divergence

  • Fixed issue with offer UI at the end of a story pack blocking continuation


We offer our sincerest thanks for your loyal role in the ever-unfolding Suzerain journey!

Vectern sis da!

Check out our Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Discord and our newsletter to get the latest breaking news for Suzerain and The Conformist.

Changed files in this update

Windows Suzerain Windows Depot 1207651
  • Loading history…
macOS Suzerain Mac Depot 1207652
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link