Patch 3.1.0 Build 152 Release (04/11/2025) The patch is deployed to the default branch. The database changes only apply to new games, and code fixes apply to on-going games.
Common
Technical
Updated Unity version due to security update
Updated various SDKs
Refactored and optimized game data loading
Fixed pointer position for gamepad
Implemented autosave for local device settings
Implemented warnings for low device space during saving
Implemented preparation work required for future localization
Fixed issue with main menu news UI images not showing due to Squarespace changes
Fixed hyperlink formatting for character details UI
Implemented story pack purchase check for load game UI
Fixed issue with token status effect images not loading at times
Implemented autosave before starting story
Fixed issue with camera not resetting correctly on gamepad
Fixed issue with cloud save toggle navigation in save/load game UI on gamepad
Fixed issue on summary UI with longer title texts
Fixed focus issue during war deployment on gamepad
Fixed focus skip on prologue UI navigation with gamepad
Fixed focus issue in summary UI during summary
Fixed issue with decree signing when clicking rapidly
Fixed closing flow on decrees UI to return to the list page on gamepad
Fixed issue with Codex navigation buttons sometimes not being clickable on gamepad
Changed escape menu to not open on input type change
Fixed issue with tokens sometimes being clickable despite an open center panel
Fixed issue with gamepad menu resource display overlap
Fixed issue on graph UI where carousel buttons weren’t focusable on gamepad
Fixed issue with dialogue options scrolling on gamepad
Updated campaign UI structure to enable navigation to the delete button on gamepad
Added war tutorial restart to gamepad menu UI
Fixed issue with selected deployment unit not hiding on gamepad
Updated navigation during credits on gamepad
Fixed focus issue when Codex menu is opened on gamepad
Fixed issue during war deployment with cancel on gamepad
Fixed focus issue when closing menu panel on gamepad
Fixed issue with gamepad shortcuts UI hiding text in the background
Fixed issue with journal button interactivity when collapsed on gamepad
Fixed issue with map switching on gamepad sometimes not working
Fixed issue with hyperlinks UI still showing when gamepad menu is visible
Fixed issue with main menu news UI navigation on gamepad
Fixed issue with stats showing in gamepad menu during summary
Fixed issue with overview UI scrolling on gamepad
Fixed issues with options UI navigation on gamepad
Fixed issue with summary UI checks for buttons on gamepad
Updated newsletter provider from MailChimp to Brevo
Fixed issue with summary text variable formatting
Optimized right panel opening and closing
Fixed issue with profile experience UI at the top level
Fixed issue with certain date/time parsing related to device language
Fixed issue with Turkish characters in text
Fixed issue with multiple conversant portraits being active simultaneously
Optimized story fragment end operations
Added checks to prevent deletion of the currently active campaign
Fixed issue with input field focus when editing is finished on gamepad
Fixed issue with story selection UI after finishing a story
Fixed issue with multiple confirmation windows containing identical data appearing in sequence
Steam Deck
Fixed issue with input field duplication
Kingdom of Rizia DLC
Design & Balancing
Reduced easy path authority from 4 to 3
Increased cheat penalty threshold from 40 to 50
Adjusted balancing for Rizia–Sordland relations to be easier
Bug Fixes
Fixed issue with certain theocracy-related narrative support not appearing
Fixed a missing illegal substance condition
Added missing condition for Derdian missiles
Fixed outdated achievement condition counter
Fixed issue with Wruhec’s Guardians Codex entry showing a white box image
Republic of Sordland
Bug Fixes
Added hyperlink for Governor Phelix Bron
Fixed Old Guard faction not being set to discontent on some situations
Mobile Divergence
Fixed issue with offer UI at the end of a story pack blocking continuation
