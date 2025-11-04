Dear Citizens of the Suzerainverse,



After a few months since the last 3.1 patch, we’re excited to share that the newest update is now live!



Patch 3.1.0 Build 152 Release (04/11/2025) The patch is deployed to the default branch. The database changes only apply to new games, and code fixes apply to on-going games.

Common



Technical



Updated Unity version due to security update

Updated various SDKs

Refactored and optimized game data loading

Fixed pointer position for gamepad

Implemented autosave for local device settings

Implemented warnings for low device space during saving

Implemented preparation work required for future localization

Fixed issue with main menu news UI images not showing due to Squarespace changes

Fixed hyperlink formatting for character details UI

Implemented story pack purchase check for load game UI

Fixed issue with token status effect images not loading at times

Implemented autosave before starting story

Fixed issue with camera not resetting correctly on gamepad

Fixed issue with cloud save toggle navigation in save/load game UI on gamepad

Fixed issue on summary UI with longer title texts

Fixed focus issue during war deployment on gamepad

Fixed focus skip on prologue UI navigation with gamepad

Fixed focus issue in summary UI during summary

Fixed issue with decree signing when clicking rapidly

Fixed closing flow on decrees UI to return to the list page on gamepad

Fixed issue with Codex navigation buttons sometimes not being clickable on gamepad

Changed escape menu to not open on input type change

Fixed issue with tokens sometimes being clickable despite an open center panel

Fixed issue with gamepad menu resource display overlap

Fixed issue on graph UI where carousel buttons weren’t focusable on gamepad

Fixed issue with dialogue options scrolling on gamepad

Updated campaign UI structure to enable navigation to the delete button on gamepad

Added war tutorial restart to gamepad menu UI

Fixed issue with selected deployment unit not hiding on gamepad

Updated navigation during credits on gamepad

Fixed focus issue when Codex menu is opened on gamepad

Fixed issue during war deployment with cancel on gamepad

Fixed focus issue when closing menu panel on gamepad

Fixed issue with gamepad shortcuts UI hiding text in the background

Fixed issue with journal button interactivity when collapsed on gamepad

Fixed issue with map switching on gamepad sometimes not working

Fixed issue with hyperlinks UI still showing when gamepad menu is visible

Fixed issue with main menu news UI navigation on gamepad

Fixed issue with stats showing in gamepad menu during summary

Fixed issue with overview UI scrolling on gamepad

Fixed issues with options UI navigation on gamepad

Fixed issue with summary UI checks for buttons on gamepad

Updated newsletter provider from MailChimp to Brevo

Fixed issue with summary text variable formatting

Optimized right panel opening and closing

Fixed issue with profile experience UI at the top level

Fixed issue with certain date/time parsing related to device language

Fixed issue with Turkish characters in text

Fixed issue with multiple conversant portraits being active simultaneously

Optimized story fragment end operations

Added checks to prevent deletion of the currently active campaign

Fixed issue with input field focus when editing is finished on gamepad

Fixed issue with story selection UI after finishing a story

Fixed issue with multiple confirmation windows containing identical data appearing in sequence

Steam Deck



Fixed issue with input field duplication







Kingdom of Rizia DLC

Design & Balancing



Reduced easy path authority from 4 to 3

Increased cheat penalty threshold from 40 to 50

Adjusted balancing for Rizia–Sordland relations to be easier

Bug Fixes



Fixed issue with certain theocracy-related narrative support not appearing

Fixed a missing illegal substance condition

Added missing condition for Derdian missiles

Fixed outdated achievement condition counter

Fixed issue with Wruhec’s Guardians Codex entry showing a white box image



Republic of Sordland

Bug Fixes



Added hyperlink for Governor Phelix Bron

Fixed Old Guard faction not being set to discontent on some situations

Mobile Divergence



Fixed issue with offer UI at the end of a story pack blocking continuation



We offer our sincerest thanks for your loyal role in the ever-unfolding Suzerain journey!



Vectern sis da!



