30 October 2025 Build 20609000 Edited 30 October 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve made performance upgrades so you can connect with friends and explore your world effortlessly. Whether you're hanging out or diving into new adventures, everything’s now smoother and faster!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3474801
macOS Depot 3474802
