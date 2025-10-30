 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20608898 Edited 30 October 2025 – 16:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This minor patch adds an "unmissable" trigger to the drop ladder savepoint in Kahlora Wash.

This is a response to player feedback that it's possible to miss the drop-ladder savepoint before a difficult combat scenario.

The savepoint will now be triggered automatically before you reach the dropladder, and then again if you use the dop ladder in order to save it as lowered.

Sorry for any convenience!

-Millenniapede

Changed files in this update

