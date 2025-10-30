This minor patch adds an "unmissable" trigger to the drop ladder savepoint in Kahlora Wash.
This is a response to player feedback that it's possible to miss the drop-ladder savepoint before a difficult combat scenario.
The savepoint will now be triggered automatically before you reach the dropladder, and then again if you use the dop ladder in order to save it as lowered.
Sorry for any convenience!
-Millenniapede
Small QoL change to v1.2.4
