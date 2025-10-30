i likely messed with stats. sorry for the delayed updates. a lot going on, plus working on game 3. you will love it.
this update is for japanese players mostly. some UI translation fixes mostly.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
i likely messed with stats. sorry for the delayed updates. a lot going on, plus working on game 3. you will love it.
this update is for japanese players mostly. some UI translation fixes mostly.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update