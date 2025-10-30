 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20608861
Update notes via Steam Community

i likely messed with stats. sorry for the delayed updates. a lot going on, plus working on game 3. you will love it.

this update is for japanese players mostly. some UI translation fixes mostly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3263331
