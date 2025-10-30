Added:
Added an animation for the "Old-school TV with a Heart" item.
Added 8 new items and 4 new skins for Halloween!
Fixed:
Character Settings: When the "Character Effects" option is disabled, it will now deactivate all of its animations, including the eye movement animation.
Animation Balance: Slightly increased the time interval between special animations for the "PoisonClouds" item.
Happy early Halloween! We hope you enjoy the new spooky and fun items. Thank you for playing! 🎃❤️
Changed files in this update