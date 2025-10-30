 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20608792
Update notes via Steam Community




Added:

  • Added an animation for the "Old-school TV with a Heart" item.

  • Added 8 new items and 4 new skins for Halloween!

Fixed:

  • Character Settings: When the "Character Effects" option is disabled, it will now deactivate all of its animations, including the eye movement animation.

  • Animation Balance: Slightly increased the time interval between special animations for the "PoisonClouds" item.


Happy early Halloween! We hope you enjoy the new spooky and fun items. Thank you for playing! 🎃❤️

