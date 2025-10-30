0.8.5.2 Changelog

Added

- You can now right-click with a hoe on a plowed tile to remove the plant site



Changed

- You can now hold right-click on empty



Fixed

- Fixed not being able to take items out of beer keg

- Fixed item quality sometimes exceeding maximum possible value during Harvest

- Fixed crash when pouring out from a container that has items in it

- Fixed trunk weight not being displayed correctly for volumes

- Fixed a crash with graves