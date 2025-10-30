This feature will allow players to return to a chapter once they have reached it for the first time

The 'Chapters' option only appears on the main menu once the player has unlocked a chapter. Apart from the Tutorial, each chapter should unlock when the player enters the first level of the chapter

If you select a chapter from the main menu after unlocking it, you will start in the appropriate level with the appropriate upgrades for that part of the story. If you need any special items (e.g. the Power Core), you should spawn with these already in their gauntlets