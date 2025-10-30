Thank you for your collective patience on this. We're confident that this update will fix the vast majority of issues facing Reach players.Here's what we've fixed!
Soft locks
We've fixed scenarios where players could soft-lock themselves
Also fixed cases where players could not proceed with a level as expected (blocked pathways etc.)
Visuals
Numerous visual fixes and enhancements
Gameplay
Fixed several bugs where players could fall out of the world
Fixed crashes that could occur during play
Audio
Added missing audio and made some volume adjustments to prevent players experience disorientation or 'missing sound'
Steam Specific
Improved Virtual Desktop and SteamVR Compatibility. NOTE: players will still need the latest version of Virtual Desktop installed to run the software alongside Reach.
Corrected default hand rotations when using Steam VR for supported headsets
Adjusted required grip pressure on Index controllers to make interactions easier
Here's what we've added!
Chapter Select Feature
This feature will allow players to return to a chapter once they have reached it for the first time
The 'Chapters' option only appears on the main menu once the player has unlocked a chapter. Apart from the Tutorial, each chapter should unlock when the player enters the first level of the chapter
If you select a chapter from the main menu after unlocking it, you will start in the appropriate level with the appropriate upgrades for that part of the story. If you need any special items (e.g. the Power Core), you should spawn with these already in their gauntlets
You will also spawn with any optional upgrades that you would have unlocked up to that point in the game (if you've collected them)
Multiple Save Slot Feature
Players can now choose to make a copy of their current save game in another slot.
Remember to keep letting us know if you continue to experience issues with Reach. We'll do our best to help.
