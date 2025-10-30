 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20608605 Edited 30 October 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your collective patience on this. We're confident that this update will fix the vast majority of issues facing Reach players.Here's what we've fixed!

Soft locks

  • We've fixed scenarios where players could soft-lock themselves

  • Also fixed cases where players could not proceed with a level as expected (blocked pathways etc.)

Visuals

  • Numerous visual fixes and enhancements

Gameplay

  • Fixed several bugs where players could fall out of the world

  • Fixed crashes that could occur during play

Audio

  • Added missing audio and made some volume adjustments to prevent players experience disorientation or 'missing sound'

Steam Specific

  • Improved Virtual Desktop and SteamVR Compatibility. NOTE: players will still need the latest version of Virtual Desktop installed to run the software alongside Reach.

  • Corrected default hand rotations when using Steam VR for supported headsets

  • Adjusted required grip pressure on Index controllers to make interactions easier

Here's what we've added!

Chapter Select Feature

  • This feature will allow players to return to a chapter once they have reached it for the first time

    • The 'Chapters' option only appears on the main menu once the player has unlocked a chapter. Apart from the Tutorial, each chapter should unlock when the player enters the first level of the chapter

    • If you select a chapter from the main menu after unlocking it, you will start in the appropriate level with the appropriate upgrades for that part of the story. If you need any special items (e.g. the Power Core), you should spawn with these already in their gauntlets

    • You will also spawn with any optional upgrades that you would have unlocked up to that point in the game (if you've collected them)

Multiple Save Slot Feature

  • Players can now choose to make a copy of their current save game in another slot.

Remember to keep letting us know if you continue to experience issues with Reach. We'll do our best to help.

Changed files in this update

