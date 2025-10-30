Hey Survivors,
This small update focuses on fixing some annoying bugs and improving controls. We’ve also added a few handy debug tools to help with testing and customization!
Additions
Added debug input to randomize your character’s appearance
Fixes
Fixed issue where players could prone everywhere
Fixed Bug Report tool not working properly after the first report (screenshot & stuck issue)
Fixed stuck issue when using the campfire
Gamepad controls now work correctly (some actions are still unavailable for now)
Thank you!
Changed files in this update