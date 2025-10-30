 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20608549 Edited 30 October 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors,

This small update focuses on fixing some annoying bugs and improving controls. We’ve also added a few handy debug tools to help with testing and customization!

Additions

  • Added debug input to randomize your character’s appearance

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where players could prone everywhere

  • Fixed Bug Report tool not working properly after the first report (screenshot & stuck issue)

  • Fixed stuck issue when using the campfire

  • Gamepad controls now work correctly (some actions are still unavailable for now)

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2379901
  • Loading history…
