Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

1. Players will take on the role of Emperor Ling of Han and arrive at Zhuque Street on their way out of the palace in a mini server, where they will encounter Zhang Ning, the Holy Maiden of the Taiping Sect, in a fateful encounter.

2.Due to the dissatisfaction of Yellow Turban believers, Emperor Ling of Han was attacked by lightning and was injured.

3. The injured Emperor Ling of Han was rescued by Zhang Ning and taken to a bad well for treatment. After waking up, players can embark on a journey to conquer Zhang Ning.

4. Phase 1: Q&A trial

Zhang Ning will ask a series of questions, and based on whether the player's answer is correct or not, her favorability towards you will be correspondingly increased or decreased.

5. Phase 2: Fishing Companionship

Assisting Zhang Ning in fishing to obtain food requires a "hundred million points" of patience, gradually accumulating her favorability through repeated interactions.

6. Phase Three: Battle of Fushui

Assist Zhang Ning in distributing talismans and engage in battle with the city guards who obstruct. After winning, Zhang Ning's favorability will significantly increase until it reaches full value.

7.When Zhang Ning's favorability reaches the required level, an exclusive plot will be triggered: Emperor Ling of Han gently lifts her veil, and the two embrace passionately, kissing passionately.

8.Finally, by consuming only "10 Night Pearls", you can marry Zhang Ning into the palace and start the exclusive harem plot gameplay of "Zhang Guifei".