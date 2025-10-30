Graveyard shows the enemies you have killed in the current run, as ghosts (it will be used for other things in the future)

Also, trigger to start next wave is now a choice of 3 powerups (same as when restarting, but the powerups now stack per wave)

Plans to create around 10 unique powerups that will show up randomly as the three to choose from.

Coming up in the next update:

Using the most unplayed games from the database to fill up lists that don't have enough games to get to the boss...

Then later:

End of Act 1 Shop and Dungeon, then I'll start work on Act 2 (Wishlists!)

Happy Halloween!