Hi! Small patch before the tournament later.
Main reason is patching exploits:
Patching Arena: It was possible to found a safe spot under the map to hit opponents from, completely killing the game. Thx to Mirtonze for reporting!
Weapon switch cooldown exploit: It was possible to cancel the cooldown of the axe by switching weapons rapidly. Now you need to wait for the cooldown to finish. Thx to ohsxvan for the finding!
Other minor changes:
new game logo and social icons on the main menu
fix characters spawn position in training mode
bigger arrow icon
free choice mode: allow multiple weapons
improve tournament UI
improve tournament seeding (exemple: avoid qualif top 1 & top 2 meeting in semi-finals)
can reconnect to match after AFK
