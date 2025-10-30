 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20608397 Edited 30 October 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi! Small patch before the tournament later.

Main reason is patching exploits:

  • Patching Arena: It was possible to found a safe spot under the map to hit opponents from, completely killing the game. Thx to Mirtonze for reporting!

  • Weapon switch cooldown exploit: It was possible to cancel the cooldown of the axe by switching weapons rapidly. Now you need to wait for the cooldown to finish. Thx to ohsxvan for the finding!

Other minor changes:

  • new game logo and social icons on the main menu

  • fix characters spawn position in training mode

  • bigger arrow icon

  • free choice mode: allow multiple weapons

  • improve tournament UI

  • improve tournament seeding (exemple: avoid qualif top 1 & top 2 meeting in semi-finals)

  • can reconnect to match after AFK

