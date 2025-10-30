 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20608365 Edited 30 October 2025 – 16:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog:

  • When escaping from the dragon dungeon, Caspian will now give the player some treasures that they missed.
  • After paying off Caspian's debt there is now a small event when you speak with him.
  • Fixed issue with paying off Caspian's debt would give the player 1 million gold instead of removing it.
  • Fixed issue when declining to pay the debt the game would become stuck.
  • Fixed issue with resetting the slime pet's evolution level.

