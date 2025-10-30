- When escaping from the dragon dungeon, Caspian will now give the player some treasures that they missed.
- After paying off Caspian's debt there is now a small event when you speak with him.
- Fixed issue with paying off Caspian's debt would give the player 1 million gold instead of removing it.
- Fixed issue when declining to pay the debt the game would become stuck.
- Fixed issue with resetting the slime pet's evolution level.
Small Update 1.0.10
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update