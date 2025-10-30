



Spooky Day, Good Sir...

A most fearful day has come - and don’t worry, it’s not the end of the world (hopefully) - it’s Halloween! What better way to celebrate the most alluring season of them all than by releasing our first-ever Post-Launch Seasonal Content Update Extravaganza!



While that’s certainly a mouthful, the updates are meant to be bountiful, to say the least. Expect the spookiest and most stylish dispute resolutions, along with new strats you’ll think of (and worry about) thanks to a brand-new weapon - plus new settings and bug fixes for your classic Gentlemen entertainment.



Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

Spooky Season Changes!

To celebrate the haunting Gentlemen season, we're making a few seasonal changes that will certainly look the part for Halloween.

The classic brawling (for dispute resolution purposes, of course) map - the Ballroom - has been updated and made ghostly! Bath in eerie green candle lights and enjoy the good 'ol reliable stairs, tables, chairs, cannons, and grand pianos - all dressed up for the unearthly season.



The same goes for other maps as well, with updated props to match the occasion.

Of course, changing the maps, props, and the environment won't cut it - so we are adding new hats and outfits so you can deliver chilling blows towards those scaredy cats.

All of these changes (excluding the cosmetics, yay!) are staying until November 17th. Enjoy the Halloween season while you can!

Something Wicked This Way Comes...

We added the scariest thing we could think of... For a limited time ghosts can now possess traps (You can still turn off ghost possession to disable it if this is too scary for you.)

Portal Wand - An Eerie Addition

Works just like how you imagine it, the Portal Wand has now been added as part of every Gentlemen's dispute resolution arsenal! You can pick up the Portal Wand just like any other weapon/item out there, and use it to create portals!

Take note, portals don't care about what or who enters it, and it supposedly preserves the - ehem - Laws of Physics, for whatever they are anyway.

We can't wait to see where your imagination takes you with portals now involved in dispute resolutions. We're hoping to see clips of portal gameplay, so share them when you can on our Discord, or just tag us anywhere on social media!

Full Halloween Update Patch Notes

Curious about what's added, changed, and whatnot for this season's update? Check out the full patch list below!

Seasonal Changes:

Some props around each map have been altered with spooky versions

Several items have been replaced with a spooky version

New spooky ballroom map

These changes will last until November 17th

New Item:

Portal wand has been added to the item pool

New Cosmetics:

Vampire Outfit

Franken Hat

Plague Doctor Mask

Candy Bowl-er Hat

Jiangshi Hat

Powdered Wig

Mummy Head Wraps

Dracula Beard

Plague Doctor Hat

Masquerade Mask

Paper Bag Mask - concept courtesy of Szogun in our discord!

Hockey Mask

Horns

Sanguine Slumber Round Win Animation

Game Settings

New Advanced setting - perk stacking limit. Limits the max number of the same card you can have at once.

Player count limit - allows creating lobbies with 1-8 players (or up to 16 if you have that setting on)

Perk Multiplier (used to be Perk Strength) is back and works correctly with joiners now

Fixes

Pausing in local mode now actually freezes the game

Fixed cases of random perks not respecting enabled/disabled cards

Fixed being able to teleswap while being in a cannon with the daredevil perk

Fixed various small localization issues

Fixed issues with item spawn selection when only a few items were selected

Performance improvements

Fixed several memory leaks

Join the Circle of Distinguished Gentlemen

Questions? Feedback? A particularly scandalous dispute to report? We invite you to step into our parlour and make yourself heard:

Official A Gentlemen's Dispute Discord Server

For further correspondence, society news, and glimpses of our most unhinged duels, do peruse our official channels:

A Gentlemen’s Dispute X (Twitter) Page

A Gentlemen’s Dispute Facebook Page

A Gentlemen’s Dispute Instagram

A Gentlemen’s Dispute TikTok

Happy Spooky Disputing! 🎃