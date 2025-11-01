Hello shopkeepers!

The latest update is now available. This update includes a few features that were requested by the community such as the ability to zoom in, as well as display stands not reserving item stacks so you can still sell the item on display!

Guild Hall development continues. We've unlocked the leveling system so now you can level your guild up to level 8! Since we are still testing a lot of things internally, we have decided to hold the equipment feature for now until we've finished refining it completely.

This update includes a few other quality of life changes and optimizations, you can see the full dev notes below.

v0.2.2b Development Notes

-Display tables no longer reserve items (or any quantity of the item)

You must have at least 1 of the item to place it on a Display Stand.

-(Optimization) Streamlined an item data process when placing items on tables

-Items on Display tables no longer display Quantity in their content info

-Items on Display tables now display how much Prestige they are generating

-Changed font / style for Quantity/Prestige text on item info tooltips to make it more legible

-Added 'Dismiss' button to remove Guild Members

-Guild level, guild points and points to next level are now displayed in the Guild menus

-Added Guild Progress menu

-Adjusted Guild Quest star weights to function based on guild level

-Guild can now gain levels up to level 8

-Added a new Zoom tool with the ability to zoom in to 1.25x or 1.5x (available after Day 2)

-When zoomed, it is now possible to hold middle click and drag to pan the scene

-Added 'unavailable' versions of the new zoom tool images for special cases

-Camera auto adjusts to 1.25 zoom for cutscenes and reverts to player setting once cutscene has finished

-Camera will now recenter before cutscenes (in case it was panned during gameplay)

-Zoom mode will now deactivate during Build/Inventory modes

This guarantees the tile system works properly during item placement while placement is recoded for full zoom integration.