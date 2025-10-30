 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20608079 Edited 30 October 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone,

A new Cue Club 2 update has been launched today which includes a collection of additional features, improvements and fixes. Please see below for a full breakdown of new content:

SPEED POOL

  • Added option to toggle clock ticking sound on or off. When starting a game of speed pool, click the 'Settings' button at the bottom of the in-game menu, and the option now appears in the list of tick-box items.

CONTROLS

  • Added option to use left or right thumbstick to set power and play shot when using manual cue control method. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Game Controller > Play Shot (Manual Control)'. Default setting is left thumbstick.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Added chime sound notification when you receive a chat message from a human opponent during a multiplayer match, and you have tabbed out of the game. The most recent message remains on-screen when you return to the game.

MENUS

  • Added option to select format for displaying number of games in a match. Choose between 'Best of ...' and 'Race to ...' settings. See 'Options > Match Settings > International Settings > Number of Games (Format)'. Separate settings provided for pool and snooker.

  • Added options to select number of games played in Bar Challenge and Tournament modes, with separate settings for pool and snooker. See 'Options > Match Settings > Bar Challenge' and 'Options > Match Settings > Tournament'.

ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Snooker breaks, speed pool times and 14.1 straight pool runs now have extra checks to ensure auto-unlocking of lower level awards of the same category in the trophy table.

AIMING

  • Fixed issue where cue could become unsettled when performing extreme swerve shots with lots of backspin and high cue elevation.

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Various improvements to localised game text.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

Changed files in this update

