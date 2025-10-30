Hi everyone,
A new Cue Club 2 update has been launched today which includes a collection of additional features, improvements and fixes. Please see below for a full breakdown of new content:
SPEED POOL
Added option to toggle clock ticking sound on or off. When starting a game of speed pool, click the 'Settings' button at the bottom of the in-game menu, and the option now appears in the list of tick-box items.
CONTROLS
Added option to use left or right thumbstick to set power and play shot when using manual cue control method. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Game Controller > Play Shot (Manual Control)'. Default setting is left thumbstick.
MULTIPLAYER
Added chime sound notification when you receive a chat message from a human opponent during a multiplayer match, and you have tabbed out of the game. The most recent message remains on-screen when you return to the game.
MENUS
Added option to select format for displaying number of games in a match. Choose between 'Best of ...' and 'Race to ...' settings. See 'Options > Match Settings > International Settings > Number of Games (Format)'. Separate settings provided for pool and snooker.
Added options to select number of games played in Bar Challenge and Tournament modes, with separate settings for pool and snooker. See 'Options > Match Settings > Bar Challenge' and 'Options > Match Settings > Tournament'.
ACHIEVEMENTS
Snooker breaks, speed pool times and 14.1 straight pool runs now have extra checks to ensure auto-unlocking of lower level awards of the same category in the trophy table.
AIMING
Fixed issue where cue could become unsettled when performing extreme swerve shots with lots of backspin and high cue elevation.
MISCELLANEOUS
Various improvements to localised game text.
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
Changed files in this update