Hello, Flippers!
Second Major Update is finally here! Thank you for playing, leaving your feedback and reporting bugs. As we promised before, we're doing our best to improve the game, so here's another big patch!
Here's what's new:
New quests
New perks
Added Photo Mode
Added UAZ-452 Bukhanka
New skins for RVs and buses
Added Sam's phrases that react to gameplay conditions
Added sounds to the partitions tool
Level progression has been rebalanced
Fixed a bug with changing the home bus where furniture would remain in the same place or would become stuck in the air
Fixed a bug with disappearing items after selling a bus
Fixed a bug with giving an experience for all stages when using a fast assembly mechanic
Fixed a bug where canceling a bus sale would still allow customers to arrive
Fixed a bug with purchasing licenses without money
Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the BOOM arcade machine when pressing ESC
Fixed a bug where your laptops could be duplicated
Also wanted to take this opportunity to say hi to our friends from Dos Ivánes!
They have just revealed the release date on their game My Wife Threw Out My Card Collection (So I Bought a Dump to Find Them All). A long title, but such a fun little game, where you search for cards and rescue birds.
And for extra karma points, $0.10 from every sold copy of the game will be donated to BirdLife International to help real birds. So go show them some love and try the Demo!
