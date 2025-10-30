Hello, Flippers!

Second Major Update is finally here! Thank you for playing, leaving your feedback and reporting bugs. As we promised before, we're doing our best to improve the game, so here's another big patch!

Here's what's new:

New quests

New perks

Added Photo Mode

Added UAZ-452 Bukhanka

New skins for RVs and buses

Added Sam's phrases that react to gameplay conditions

Added sounds to the partitions tool

Level progression has been rebalanced

Fixed a bug with changing the home bus where furniture would remain in the same place or would become stuck in the air

Fixed a bug with disappearing items after selling a bus

Fixed a bug with giving an experience for all stages when using a fast assembly mechanic

Fixed a bug where canceling a bus sale would still allow customers to arrive

Fixed a bug with purchasing licenses without money

Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the BOOM arcade machine when pressing ESC

Fixed a bug where your laptops could be duplicated

Hope you enjoy the update and go help some birds!