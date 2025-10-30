 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20608078 Edited 30 October 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Flippers!

Second Major Update is finally here! Thank you for playing, leaving your feedback and reporting bugs. As we promised before, we're doing our best to improve the game, so here's another big patch!

Here's what's new:

  • New quests

  • New perks

  • Added Photo Mode

  • Added UAZ-452 Bukhanka

  • New skins for RVs and buses

  • Added Sam's phrases that react to gameplay conditions

  • Added sounds to the partitions tool

  • Level progression has been rebalanced

  • Fixed a bug with changing the home bus where furniture would remain in the same place or would become stuck in the air

  • Fixed a bug with disappearing items after selling a bus

  • Fixed a bug with giving an experience for all stages when using a fast assembly mechanic

  • Fixed a bug where canceling a bus sale would still allow customers to arrive

  • Fixed a bug with purchasing licenses without money

  • Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the BOOM arcade machine when pressing ESC

  • Fixed a bug where your laptops could be duplicated

Also wanted to take this opportunity to say hi to our friends from Dos Ivánes!

They have just revealed the release date on their game My Wife Threw Out My Card Collection (So I Bought a Dump to Find Them All). A long title, but such a fun little game, where you search for cards and rescue birds.

And for extra karma points, $0.10 from every sold copy of the game will be donated to BirdLife International to help real birds. So go show them some love and try the Demo!

Hope you enjoy the update and go help some birds!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2174562
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link