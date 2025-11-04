Hey everyone, it’s time. Bloodzap is out.

What started as a small idea turned into something much bigger, and we’re happy to finally share it with you. The game includes all the cards, upgrades, and systems we’ve been building and tuning since the start.

We’ve spent a lot of time making sure each run feels rewarding, with choices that matter and strategies that keep evolving.

Thanks to everyone who wishlisted, tested, or followed the project, your feedback shaped the game.

Bloodzap is available now on Steam. We hope you enjoy it.

Bloodzap is now available with a 20% launch discount.