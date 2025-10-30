New resource and production pages in stats window.



New buttons in stats window to choose categories.



Improve: Robot movement, if flooring is all access space, use those rather than idling in space.



Fix: Droid control window height incorrectly set in v0.7.0.68.



Fix: Wall build not checking if solar connector adjacent and updating power.



Fix: Research buttons larger when es/fr to fit text correctly.



Fix: Sewage treatment missing on/off switch.



Fix: Health/hunger/energy/morale text not translated.



The statistics window now has a couple of additions, a production and a resources page. Within the production page you can see resource inputs and outputs of each module grouped together. In the resource page you can see status of each resource (stored, capacity and current change). Together these give you a great way to see why you might not be producing enough of a resource you require, or what is consuming it.Patch notes:-Nick