Patch notes:-
- New resource and production pages in stats window.
- New buttons in stats window to choose categories.
- Improve: Robot movement, if flooring is all access space, use those rather than idling in space.
- Fix: Droid control window height incorrectly set in v0.7.0.68.
- Fix: Wall build not checking if solar connector adjacent and updating power.
- Fix: Research buttons larger when es/fr to fit text correctly.
- Fix: Sewage treatment missing on/off switch.
- Fix: Health/hunger/energy/morale text not translated.
Nick
