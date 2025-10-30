 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20607888 Edited 30 October 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Halloween returns to Villedor with a blend of familiar scares and new surprises. This year’s event combines the open-world experience with the Tower Raid: Halloween Run format introduced last year. Over three weeks, the event will evolve with new challenges, global goals, and rewards.

Halloween Showdown

Halloween returns to Villedor, and this year, it’s bigger, creepier, and packed with plenty of treats! The Halloween-themed decor can be found in various parts of the City once again. Pumpkintiles and seasonal infected roam the streets, dropping Halloween Candies when defeated.

This year’s Halloween event spans three weeks, each built around head-to-head faction contests that challenge players to pick a side and contribute to their faction’s success. Baka the Unfortunate once again serves as the event vendor and guide, distributing bounties, handling trades, and rewarding survivors who embrace the Halloween spirit.

The event runs over three consecutive week-long competitions. Each week presents a new pair of rival factions led by themed characters:

  • Week 1: Plague vs. Scarecrow
  • Week 2: Van Aiden vs. Count Skull
  • Week 3: CyberRaider vs. Cursed Pirate


By completing event activities across Villedor and in the Tower Raid mode, players earn a special event currency: a new type of Halloween Candy. These candies function similarly to previous years’ event tokens, but earning them may vary between weeks:

  • Week 1: you earn them by killing Halloween enemies across Villedor
  • Week 2: you earn them by playing Tower Raid
  • Week 3: you earn them by doing bounties on our Community Maps


Players can exchange these candies with Baka to contribute points toward a chosen faction’s goal. Both factions work toward milestones, and once the target is reached, all participants receive themed weapons corresponding to that matchup. However, the competition continues until the end of the week, encouraging players to keep contributing for a shot at an additional reward.

At the conclusion of each weekly competition, the faction that accrues the most points unlocks an exclusive character-themed charm for all players. These charms are visible in-game through the faction selection screen, allowing everyone to see the competing rewards and decide which team to support. Throughout the event, players can continue to earn candies and reputation by completing bounties, defeating seasonal enemies, exploring the City, and conquering Tower Raid’s haunted variant.

Speaking of Tower Raid, this Halloween features new layout variations, random modifiers, and a specially decorated rooftop arena culminating in a boss fight unique to this event. Long-time favorites Scarecrow, Plague, Van Aiden, and Cursed Pirate (who you will be able to keep after the event ends) return as playable characters. The new competitor, CyberRaider, joins the lineup with a futuristic, high-mobility combat style. To spice things up, each week we’ll be updating weapons and some items of those characters, so each playthrough will be a little different.

But that’s not all! Once the Tower’s doors open for Halloween scares, it will become permanently accessible as part of an update to the game, introducing the CyberRaider as a new playable character, alongside fresh floor layouts, rebalanced modifiers, and an expanded reward track. These additions deepen replayability while retaining the high challenge that defines the Tower Raid experience.

Game Updates
On top of all the Update 1.25 additions listed above, we’ve introduced the following fixes and improvements:

Co-Op
  • Fixed the issue with ropes being improperly attached when another player is using them
  • Fixed the issue when adding a Steam player to favorites on Epic marks them as offline
  • Fixed the issue with the “Hope Sprouts” quest, where enemies respawn again after killing them when one of the players comes to the quest location


Tower Raid
  • Fixed the issue with “Faulty Provisions” modifier making medkits (military and crafted) heal for nothing
  • Fixed the issue with zombies spawning in front of players after opening various doors


Gameplay
  • Fixed the issue with combat sometimes not consuming stamina
  • Fixed the issue with stamina requirements still being visible for some activities
  • Fixed the issue with Slide Jump still consuming stamina
  • Fixed the issue when, under some conditions, stamina was still consumed while climbing
  • Fixed the issue with Dash and Dart skills not using stamina
  • Fixed the issue with the objective marker in the Prologue failing to load if the player jumps over the fence and gets to the house before Spike
  • Fixed the issue where the interacting prompt appears delayed while searching the roof groves
  • Fixed the issue with the malfunctioning PK cannon in the Colonel’s bunker
  • Fixed the difficulty level of a Quarantine Standoff challenge, where weapon scaling with low level players makes the challenge almost impossible to complete on Hard difficulty
  • Fixed the issue with the flashlight turning off when the Player starts various conversations


Technical
  • Fixed the issue with game crashing after using the Grappling Hook on enemies
  • Fixed various lamps sometimes floating above the ground
  • Fixed the flickering sometimes being present on the ground near VNC Tower in the Garrison region
  • Fixed the issue with no subtitles showing in the starting cutscene of the Prologue
  • Fixed VO and subtitle discrepancies during the Prologue intro
  • Fixed the issue with the very first cutscene in the Prologue being unskippable

Changed files in this update

data_common Depot 534381
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit binaries_windows Depot 534382
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit data_windows Depot 534383
  • Loading history…
data_lang_en Depot 534384
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit data_windows_lang_en Depot 534385
  • Loading history…
Arabic data_lang_ar Depot 534387
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Brazil data_lang_br Depot 534388
  • Loading history…
Windows Portuguese - Brazil data_windows_lang_br Depot 534389
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 2217480 Depot 1263581
  • Loading history…
Simplified Chinese data_lang_cn Depot 1741780
  • Loading history…
Windows Simplified Chinese data_windows_lang_cn Depot 1741781
  • Loading history…
Traditional Chinese data_lang_cntr Depot 1741782
  • Loading history…
Czech data_lang_cz Depot 1741783
  • Loading history…
German data_lang_de Depot 1741784
  • Loading history…
Windows German data_windows_lang_de Depot 1741785
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Latin America data_lang_el Depot 1741786
  • Loading history…
Windows Spanish - Latin America data_windows_lang_el Depot 1741787
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Spain data_lang_es Depot 1741788
  • Loading history…
Windows Spanish - Spain data_windows_lang_es Depot 1741789
  • Loading history…
French data_lang_fr Depot 1741790
  • Loading history…
Windows French data_windows_lang_fr Depot 1741791
  • Loading history…
Italian data_lang_it Depot 1741792
  • Loading history…
Japanese data_lang_jp Depot 1741793
  • Loading history…
Windows Japanese data_windows_lang_jp Depot 1741794
  • Loading history…
Korean data_lang_ko Depot 1741795
  • Loading history…
Polish data_lang_pl Depot 1741796
  • Loading history…
Windows Polish data_windows_lang_pl Depot 1741797
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Portugal data_lang_pt Depot 1741798
  • Loading history…
Russian data_lang_ru Depot 1741799
  • Loading history…
Windows Russian data_windows_lang_ru Depot 1741800
  • Loading history…
Turkish data_lang_tr Depot 1741801
  • Loading history…
Windows Traditional Chinese data_windows_lang_cntr Depot 1741803
  • Loading history…
Windows Korean data_windows_lang_ko Depot 1741804
  • Loading history…
DLC 1537624 data_dlc1 Depot 1741805
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link