Fixed the issue with ropes being improperly attached when another player is using them



Fixed the issue when adding a Steam player to favorites on Epic marks them as offline



Fixed the issue with the “Hope Sprouts” quest, where enemies respawn again after killing them when one of the players comes to the quest location



Fixed the issue with “Faulty Provisions” modifier making medkits (military and crafted) heal for nothing



Fixed the issue with zombies spawning in front of players after opening various doors



Fixed the issue with combat sometimes not consuming stamina



Fixed the issue with stamina requirements still being visible for some activities



Fixed the issue with Slide Jump still consuming stamina



Fixed the issue when, under some conditions, stamina was still consumed while climbing



Fixed the issue with Dash and Dart skills not using stamina



Fixed the issue with the objective marker in the Prologue failing to load if the player jumps over the fence and gets to the house before Spike



Fixed the issue where the interacting prompt appears delayed while searching the roof groves



Fixed the issue with the malfunctioning PK cannon in the Colonel’s bunker



Fixed the difficulty level of a Quarantine Standoff challenge, where weapon scaling with low level players makes the challenge almost impossible to complete on Hard difficulty



Fixed the issue with the flashlight turning off when the Player starts various conversations



Fixed the issue with game crashing after using the Grappling Hook on enemies



Fixed various lamps sometimes floating above the ground



Fixed the flickering sometimes being present on the ground near VNC Tower in the Garrison region



Fixed the issue with no subtitles showing in the starting cutscene of the Prologue



Fixed VO and subtitle discrepancies during the Prologue intro



Fixed the issue with the very first cutscene in the Prologue being unskippable



Halloween returns to Villedor with a blend of familiar scares and new surprises. This year’s event combines the open-world experience with the Tower Raid: Halloween Run format introduced last year. Over three weeks, the event will evolve with new challenges, global goals, and rewards.Halloween returns to Villedor, and this year, it’s bigger, creepier, and packed with plenty of treats! The Halloween-themed decor can be found in various parts of the City once again. Pumpkintiles and seasonal infected roam the streets, dropping Halloween Candies when defeated.This year’s Halloween event spans three weeks, each built around head-to-head faction contests that challenge players to pick a side and contribute to their faction’s success. Baka the Unfortunate once again serves as the event vendor and guide, distributing bounties, handling trades, and rewarding survivors who embrace the Halloween spirit.The event runs over three consecutive week-long competitions. Each week presents a new pair of rival factions led by themed characters:By completing event activities across Villedor and in the Tower Raid mode, players earn a special event currency: a new type of Halloween Candy. These candies function similarly to previous years’ event tokens, but earning them may vary between weeks:Players can exchange these candies with Baka to contribute points toward a chosen faction’s goal. Both factions work toward milestones, and once the target is reached, all participants receive themed weapons corresponding to that matchup. However, the competition continues until the end of the week, encouraging players to keep contributing for a shot at an additional reward.At the conclusion of each weekly competition, the faction that accrues the most points unlocks an exclusive character-themed charm for all players. These charms are visible in-game through the faction selection screen, allowing everyone to see the competing rewards and decide which team to support. Throughout the event, players can continue to earn candies and reputation by completing bounties, defeating seasonal enemies, exploring the City, and conquering Tower Raid’s haunted variant.Speaking of Tower Raid, this Halloween features new layout variations, random modifiers, and a specially decorated rooftop arena culminating in a boss fight unique to this event. Long-time favorites Scarecrow, Plague, Van Aiden, and Cursed Pirate (who you will be able to keep after the event ends) return as playable characters. The new competitor, CyberRaider, joins the lineup with a futuristic, high-mobility combat style. To spice things up, each week we’ll be updating weapons and some items of those characters, so each playthrough will be a little different.But that’s not all! Once the Tower’s doors open for Halloween scares, it will become permanently accessible as part of an update to the game, introducing the CyberRaider as a new playable character, alongside fresh floor layouts, rebalanced modifiers, and an expanded reward track. These additions deepen replayability while retaining the high challenge that defines the Tower Raid experience.On top of all the Update 1.25 additions listed above, we’ve introduced the following fixes and improvements: