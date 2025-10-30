 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20607821 Edited 30 October 2025 – 15:19:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Gamers, i am back with an Update!! Wooo!!! I've been studying so i dont have much time to update. But I've been doing a bit here and there. This update i tried to balance the game a bit more so let me know if i cooked too much with the balancing.

New

  • Items Can now be Dismantled for materials

  • Enemies now have Regen! (5% of Their MaxHP) ABC Non boss Enemies always have 1 or less regen

  • New Menu in RPG "Upgrades".

  • Added Inner Armor (1 Level for now).

  • New Player Stat "Drop Rate".

  • In Info Tab there is now some Stat Details.

Changes

  • Dungeons & RPG UI Rework + Some Color Changes for the whole game.

  • Guild boost reduced by Half for HP Regen, Crit Chance/Damage & Drop Rate.

  • Some items Drop Rates Reduced a little. (With added Drop rate stat, things should be the same early and get better later)

  • Dungeons Now Pause when you run out of Grapes.

  • Saves What Zone you were in and Continues Fighting on Load.

  • Dungeon Stats are now separated from Base Stats.

  • Dungeon Crit Drops amount reduced From 0.1 to 0.01. (to make crit more rare and expandable on)

  • Garbage is now used for dismantling items.

  • Removed the Gem Upgrade System.

  • Zones can now be Only unlocked by killing the previous boss. (just like it used to be before)

  • Some RPG zones Stats Increased a bit.

  • Made so that Pause/Resume state in Dungeons is saved when saving.

  • Max Save Files reduced to 20 Saves. (To reduce clutter)

  • Grapes Tooltip for Consumption updates even when hovered over and changed how it updates.

  • Other Small Changes.

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where CODERS Dungeon would give Health Regen not Crit Chance.

  • Fixed a Bug where CODERS Dungeon would not finish a run.

  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't switch to ABC when in Numerinos zone.

  • Fixed a bug where Kill Quests would not save progress.

  • Other Smaller Bugs.

Dungeon Stats are separated so that its not as op and i can scale the game better now. In return a new Upgrade System has been added.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3291261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link