Hello Gamers, i am back with an Update!! Wooo!!! I've been studying so i dont have much time to update. But I've been doing a bit here and there. This update i tried to balance the game a bit more so let me know if i cooked too much with the balancing.

New

Items Can now be Dismantled for materials

Enemies now have Regen! (5% of Their MaxHP) ABC Non boss Enemies always have 1 or less regen

New Menu in RPG "Upgrades".

Added Inner Armor (1 Level for now).

New Player Stat "Drop Rate".

In Info Tab there is now some Stat Details.

Changes

Dungeons & RPG UI Rework + Some Color Changes for the whole game.

Guild boost reduced by Half for HP Regen, Crit Chance/Damage & Drop Rate.

Some items Drop Rates Reduced a little. (With added Drop rate stat, things should be the same early and get better later)

Dungeons Now Pause when you run out of Grapes.

Saves What Zone you were in and Continues Fighting on Load.

Dungeon Stats are now separated from Base Stats.

Dungeon Crit Drops amount reduced From 0.1 to 0.01. (to make crit more rare and expandable on)

Garbage is now used for dismantling items.

Removed the Gem Upgrade System.

Zones can now be Only unlocked by killing the previous boss. (just like it used to be before)

Some RPG zones Stats Increased a bit.

Made so that Pause/Resume state in Dungeons is saved when saving.

Max Save Files reduced to 20 Saves. (To reduce clutter)

Grapes Tooltip for Consumption updates even when hovered over and changed how it updates.

Other Small Changes.

Bugs

Fixed a bug where CODERS Dungeon would give Health Regen not Crit Chance.

Fixed a Bug where CODERS Dungeon would not finish a run.

Fixed a bug where you couldn't switch to ABC when in Numerinos zone.

Fixed a bug where Kill Quests would not save progress.

Other Smaller Bugs.

Dungeon Stats are separated so that its not as op and i can scale the game better now. In return a new Upgrade System has been added.