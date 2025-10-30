Hey Rifters! Thanks for your bug reports. v1.3.0 of Rift Riff on Steam contains the following fixes:

Fixed challenges in Bloom not completing when they should.

Fixed monsters being stuck in an idle animation after dying.

Fixed incorrect Chinese and Japanese font rendering on macOS.

Fixed the continue button in tower select getting stuck on 'continue anyway'.

Fixed window resolution button showing when fullscreen is enabled.

Fixed screen selector not showing when fullscreen is disabled.

As always, the full changelog can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2800900/discussions/0/595148973628484603/

ttyl, the rift riff team: Adriaan, Sim, Franz, Matthijs, and Professional Panda