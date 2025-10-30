 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20607772 Edited 30 October 2025 – 15:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Rifters! Thanks for your bug reports. v1.3.0 of Rift Riff on Steam contains the following fixes:

  • Fixed challenges in Bloom not completing when they should.

  • Fixed monsters being stuck in an idle animation after dying.

  • Fixed incorrect Chinese and Japanese font rendering on macOS.

  • Fixed the continue button in tower select getting stuck on 'continue anyway'.

  • Fixed window resolution button showing when fullscreen is enabled.

  • Fixed screen selector not showing when fullscreen is disabled.

As always, the full changelog can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2800900/discussions/0/595148973628484603/

ttyl, the rift riff team: Adriaan, Sim, Franz, Matthijs, and Professional Panda

