💀 Plague Lords: Witch Hunt — Available Now for Free!
Greetings, mercenaries! ⚔️
Your journey into the world of Plague Lords begins today.
The free prologue — Plague Lords: Witch Hunt — is now available and ready to test your tactical skill and survival instincts.
🕯️ What Awaits You in the Prologue
The opening chapters introduce you to lands torn apart by a mysterious plague.
You’ll lead a small band of mercenaries trapped in infected territories, where the dead rise again under the curse of an unknown sickness.
- ⚔️ Tactical Turn-Based Battles — control each mercenary individually, use unique abilities, and plan every move carefully.
- 🏕️ Camp Building — establish your first base around an ancient ruined tower. Don’t forget the walls — they might be the only thing standing between you and the undead.
- 🔍 Exploration of Plagued Lands — search for supplies, rescue survivors, and fight for your life.
- 📖 The First Chapter of the Story — uncover where the plague began and who—or what—is behind its spread.
⚒️ The Beginning of a Greater Journey
Witch Hunt is just the first chapter of the story.
The full version of Plague Lords will continue the campaign and expand the game’s mechanics with:
new missions, unique character types beyond fighters, deeper survival and progression systems, more buildings, and a vast world to explore.
Prepare to embrace your fate… or fight to defy it.
📜 Add the Full Game to Your Wishlist
If you enjoyed the prologue, support the development by adding the full version of Plague Lords to your wishlist.
It’s the best way to help the project grow and bring the next chapter closer to release.