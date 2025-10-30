💀 Plague Lords: Witch Hunt — Available Now for Free!

🕯️ What Awaits You in the Prologue

⚔️ Tactical Turn-Based Battles — control each mercenary individually, use unique abilities, and plan every move carefully.



⚒️ The Beginning of a Greater Journey

📜 Add the Full Game to Your Wishlist

Greetings, mercenaries! ⚔️Your journey into the world ofbegins today.The free prologue —— is now available and ready to test your tactical skill and survival instincts.The opening chapters introduce you to lands torn apart by a mysterious plague.You’ll lead a small band of mercenaries trapped in infected territories, where the dead rise again under the curse of an unknown sickness.is just the first chapter of the story.The full version ofwill continue the campaign and expand the game’s mechanics with:new missions, unique character types beyond fighters, deeper survival and progression systems, more buildings, and a vast world to explore.Prepare to embrace your fate… or fight to defy it.If you enjoyed the prologue, support the development by adding the full version ofto your wishlist.It’s the best way to help the project grow and bring the next chapter closer to release.