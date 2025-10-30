This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello all. New Dawn is out and with it, its new items, new features…and technical problems. Over the last few days, we’ve seen that some of you have experienced crashes and even lost saves (often a consequence of these crashes) - we’re very sorry for anyone who experienced this.

Today we are pushing a hotfix that should prevent any more conflict with older versions of the game and thus prevent crashes and corrupted saves. It also addresses some issues with the UI – full patch notes are at the end of the post.



For those already affected by a lost save, we have compiled here some solutions you can try to get your save back:





Before anything else:

Check if you have any mods on. If you do, disable them as they might cause crashes. You might have to manually unsubscribe in the Workshop.

If you were playing on the beta, the progress you made on the beta will not carry over to the default version of the game.

If you lost your progress or if the game crashes when you launch it, this is a possible fix:



For Windows:

Close the Game Right-click Brotato in your Steam library, select "Properties" and under "General" disable Steam Cloud Saves Navigate to the "%appdata%/Brotato" folder (the path should be \\Users\\YourAccount\\AppData\\Roaming\\Brotato\\). AppData are hidden files, make sure you enable hidden files to be shown. In here you should find two folders. One is called "user" and the other a long number which is your Steam-ID. Back-up the folder named after your Steam-ID.

In the folder with your Steam-ID, delete any files with "save_v3" and “run_v3” in the name Start the game again and check if your progress is back If the progress is back, you can reenable the Steam Cloud Saves If the issue persists, post a message in the Steam Bug Reports section

For Linux/Steam Deck:



First, make sure your steam deck is in desktop mode so that you can access save files.

This is how:

To access Desktop Mode, go to Steam > Power > Switch to Desktop. You can navigate the desktop by using the right Trackpad to move the mouse, R2 to left-click, and L2 to right-click.





Also, make sure, once that's done, that you have turned on the hidden files, otherwise you won't be able to find them. If the file browser you are using is "dolphin" then the option is on the menu at the top right corner.

Run the game and start a new run, then quit (unless you are experiencing crashes and can not open the game, then skip this step) turn off steam cloud save for this game locate your old save file ~/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1942280/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/Roaming/Brotato copy & overwrite to the following location

~/.local/share/Brotato Run the game to make sure progress is restored. turn on steam cloud save and when prompted select the local save. If you still experience some issues, make a report in the Steam bug reports here Steam Bug Report.

After that, proceed as follows: