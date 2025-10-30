This free update brings 5 new bonus challenges!

🟢 Can you stay long on this tiny pipe? 🥳

🟢 Can you parry enemies as the only way to damage them? 🥵

🟢 ...and more!

1.5.4.4

-----------------------

CHALLENGES PACK #1

- BRAWL BAR: 5 new bonus challenges to unlock!

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Four new modifiers.

- BRAWL BAR: Starting now asks if you're familiar with the BROK universe (if not, it replaces the quizzes by regular challenges)

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed camera potentially not placed correctly when starting.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed: bonus challenges created via the creator mode did not vary difficulty.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed player looking to the left even if an enemy exists on their right when starting.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Added scrolling with right stick + L/R buttons for switching options.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed potential crash if setting wrong values for colors.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed Blind Bot missing stub sprite.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed potential crash if we managed to keep the cursor character/trap etc in between rooms.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed bug with traps sharing the same item drops after loading.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed setting enemy as ally then coop player would display it twice in HUD.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Increased max number of traps to 100.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Some user inputs asked to type a text instead of entering a number.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed rare but potential crash if Wes slides but the opponent doesn't exist.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed some saves issues of main story and/or should not be used when accessing Brawl Bar from main menu (in particular after ending ones)

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed cancelling when displaying a gameover picture in menu would keep it on screen.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed collecting items would not reset the counter after restarting or losing.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed counter staying at zero in "I am Bomb" challenge.

- BRAWL BAR: Added a backup progress save in case the config.ini file would get corrupted or missing.

- Fixed: In mouse mode, player could move towards crates with height at the wrong position.

- Fixed: Wrong characters positioning in Rupture ending.