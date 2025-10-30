 Skip to content
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20607590 Edited 30 October 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🕸️ NEW UPDATE JUST DROPPED!

We’ve been working hard to bring you smoother gameplay, scarier vibes, and a massive FPS boost! Here’s what’s new:

🧱 Optimizations & Visuals

  • Landscape material optimized and improved blending

  • Added foliage LODs and material MipMaps for smoother performance

  • General map optimization for better FPS

  • Post-process and fog effects enhanced for a cleaner, creepier look

🍬 Gameplay & Fixes

  • Candy spawn system fixed and stabilized

  • Randy’s AI navigation improved – no more weird pathing

  • ESCAPE beds fixed (you can finally hide properly!)

  • Crouch camera bug fixed – face visibility adjusted

💀 Overall:

  • ⚡ Massive FPS boost

  • 🧠 Smarter AI

  • 🧹 Fewer bugs

  • 💪 Smoother gameplay

🎃 With the current Halloween discount, it’s the perfect time to jump in!
Don’t let Randy catch you... 👻

