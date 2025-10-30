🕸️ NEW UPDATE JUST DROPPED!
We’ve been working hard to bring you smoother gameplay, scarier vibes, and a massive FPS boost! Here’s what’s new:
🧱 Optimizations & Visuals
Landscape material optimized and improved blending
Added foliage LODs and material MipMaps for smoother performance
General map optimization for better FPS
Post-process and fog effects enhanced for a cleaner, creepier look
🍬 Gameplay & Fixes
Candy spawn system fixed and stabilized
Randy’s AI navigation improved – no more weird pathing
ESCAPE beds fixed (you can finally hide properly!)
Crouch camera bug fixed – face visibility adjusted
💀 Overall:
⚡ Massive FPS boost
🧠 Smarter AI
🧹 Fewer bugs
💪 Smoother gameplay
🎃 With the current Halloween discount, it’s the perfect time to jump in!
Don’t let Randy catch you... 👻
