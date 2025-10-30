🕸️ NEW UPDATE JUST DROPPED!

We’ve been working hard to bring you smoother gameplay, scarier vibes, and a massive FPS boost! Here’s what’s new:

🧱 Optimizations & Visuals

Landscape material optimized and improved blending

Added foliage LODs and material MipMaps for smoother performance

General map optimization for better FPS

Post-process and fog effects enhanced for a cleaner, creepier look

🍬 Gameplay & Fixes

Candy spawn system fixed and stabilized

Randy’s AI navigation improved – no more weird pathing

ESCAPE beds fixed (you can finally hide properly!)

Crouch camera bug fixed – face visibility adjusted

💀 Overall:

⚡ Massive FPS boost

🧠 Smarter AI

🧹 Fewer bugs

💪 Smoother gameplay

🎃 With the current Halloween discount, it’s the perfect time to jump in!

Don’t let Randy catch you... 👻