Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements
This update includes an upgrade to the game engine version to improve overall security. The updated engine addresses recently identified software vulnerabilities, keeping the game environment safe and reliable.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
