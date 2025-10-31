 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20607574 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements

  • This update includes an upgrade to the game engine version to improve overall security. The updated engine addresses recently identified software vulnerabilities, keeping the game environment safe and reliable.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2328751
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2328752
  • Loading history…
