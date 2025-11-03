 Skip to content
3 November 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Responders,

Hospital launched one week ago, and player feedback highlighted a few glaring issues that we wanted to address with a hot fix (0.7.0.1). These fixes focus on combat, the legibility of an objective in Beaulieu (in all languages) and an uncommon crash issue.

Bug Fixes

Combat

  • Fixed an issue where hits against zombies would register inconsistently

Gameplay

  • Reduced the number of bodies required to complete the Beaulieu Hospital wards.

  • Fixed an issue where players who entered deep water would continue to experience water effects, including getting killed if they go too low in the map which could block players in Power Plant and Hospital.

Localization

  • Updated some objective strings to ensure that the English names of objective are shown in the compass and match the in-world English signage for the ward (for example, “Emergency Room” will be present in the compass and lobby signage regardless of language set).

UI & UX

  • Increased the range where objective markers would appear for bodies in Beaulieu Hospital.

  • Added objective markers to guide players to the wards in Beaulieu Hospital.

Server & Client Stability

  • Fixed an uncommon crash during extraction in Beaulieu Hospital.

No More Room in Hell 2 is still in Early Access, and your feedback is shaping every step forward. Report bugs in-game, on Discord, or at nmrih2.com/support.

Stay safe out there,

The NMRIH2 Dev Team


Changed files in this update

