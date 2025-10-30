 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20607240 Edited 30 October 2025 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Addtions

  • Added two new challenge mission types.

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue where daily task could not be triggered correctly under certain circumstances.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3376851
  • Loading history…
