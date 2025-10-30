 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20607162
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Last chance to grab yourself the Community-made cosmetic, Propane Helmet! Available for a limited time.

Sale ends November 1st 2025, after which it'll only be available on the Community Marketplace.

Changed depots in staging branch

Sandbox Game Content Depot 590831
Windows 64-bit Depot 590832
Depot 590838
