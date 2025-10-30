 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20607105 Edited 30 October 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • There's a little more clothing stuff.
  • Made the ERA-ready stat visible on equipment.
  • Made some more adjustments to sorting junk, spares and electronics.
  • The wrist crossbow is now stowed in the weapons locker like a pistol.

  • Fixed the motorcycle helmet missing the ERA-ready stat.
  • Fixed some typos and minor bugs; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link