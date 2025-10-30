- There's a little more clothing stuff.
- Made the ERA-ready stat visible on equipment.
- Made some more adjustments to sorting junk, spares and electronics.
- The wrist crossbow is now stowed in the weapons locker like a pistol.
- Fixed the motorcycle helmet missing the ERA-ready stat.
- Fixed some typos and minor bugs; thanks for the reports!
Minor update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update