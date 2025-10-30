Ave Creeps!

We’re back with a patch that tackles the things that frustrated you most. First and foremost, we did a full clean-up of all AI-generated voices. They’re gone. In their place: real performances by pro voice actors and our amazing Discord community.

We’d like to personally thank our awesome VO Discord team:

Fin

MiniMinaStreams

Nareas

…and everyone who helped and offered support while we built this patch. Without your energy, recordings, and contributions, this update wouldn’t have been possible.



As for the so-called "Hall of Fame": we kept the AI-generated portraits—and clearly labeled them as such. Why? From the start, it was an intentional joke to amplify the campy vibe and the absurdity revealed in the plot twist.



Changelog:

✅ Removed AI VO; replaced with community and professional voice recordings

🔒Major changes to the save system. Some settings/preferences may reset after the update, but your game progress is safe.

☁️ Added cloud saves



🏆 Added 6 new achievements

⚡ Performance optimizations

🖼️ Updated captions in the Hall of Fame (AI portraits clearly labeled)

🌍 Improved translations/localization

🔧 Fixed occlusion issues

🎮 Improved controller ergonomics

🛡️ Unity security update: addressed the recently disclosed Unity engine security issue. Unity post (for the curious): https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

📱 Handheld / Steam Deck: added UI text scaling for better readability on portable screens



Thanks to you, the Creepy Shift series not only exists—it keeps growing. We’re thrilled to see the Discord community getting more active and creative every day. Special thanks to our talented admin Fin, who keeps the server lively and welcoming. Join us, help shape the next episodes, and let’s keep the creepy fun going together!



Have a scary Halloween and stay creepy! 💀

NIGHT SHIFT TEAM



