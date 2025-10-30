Update v0.6.13

Polish and Korean Languages Now Available

We're back with another regular patch. Small but meaningful. Just how you like it.

This time we’re expanding the reach of Plains of Pain by adding new languages for two of our most passionate and growing communities. Alongside that, we’ve made technical improvements to help the world load faster when driving and cleaned up some things under the hood.

Let’s get into the details.

Patch Highlights

New Languages: Polish and Korean

We’ve added full support for Polish and Korean. You can now play the game with all menus, UI, and in-game text localized for your region. Welcome to all new players joining from these communities. We’re happy to have you here.

Languages can be changed in the game settings at any time.

Other Changes and Fixes

Server prediction implemented to improve terrain generation during fast vehicle travel

Fixed bad quest title and description

Renamed faction reputation loot boxes for clarity

Minor engine-level polish and technical improvements

Thank You

Thanks again to every one of you for the support, feedback, bug reports, and ideas.

We’re building this world together and your motivation is what drives us to keep improving every single day. New languages, new players, better systems. And this is still just the beginning.

See you out there

Your Plains of Pain Dev Team