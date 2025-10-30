The fog has shifted.

As part of our Steam Scream Fest participation, we’ve made the decision to transition The Bornless from its public demo to a Playtest build. This change allows us to take greater control of our Halloween campaign, gather more targeted feedback, and reward our most dedicated Seekers directly.

This means access will now be handled through the Playtest system - you’ll need a key to enter the ritual.

HOW TO JOIN,

1️⃣ Request a key through our Discord community.

2️⃣ Once you have your key, launch The Bornless Playtest through your Steam Library

3️⃣ Continue your fight for survival on Farmouth Island

This strategic shift ensures we can better coordinate updates, events, and rewards during the Halloween period.

We want to thank everyone who’s taken part so far - your clips, your feedback, and your screams have been incredible. We're proud to be a part of Scream Fest, and we’re just getting started.

If you haven’t yet entered the ritual, now is the perfect time. Claim your key, light the incense, and prepare to face what lurks in the fog. Request your Playtest key now.

The island awaits, Seeker.

Remember, the playtest will be available from now → November 3rd!

FIND A DUO

Want to experience The Bornless in its purest form but don’t have a buddy to play with?

No problem. Simply put a call out in our Discord! Find your duo partner, make a new friend, and complete the ritual knowing you have someone watching your back…

SHEPHERD PROGRAM

Worried about getting lost on Farmouth Island? We got you.

If you’re new to the game and looking for someone to help you through your first few matches, you can join the Discord server and request a Shepherd to guide you through the ritual at your pace. These are experienced players of The Bornless who’ve volunteered to perform this role.

LOCALIZATION

A reminder that the demo has been translated into the following languages:

Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Serbian, Spanish, and Turkish—alongside the native English support.

If you encounter any issues, or would like to request additional localization support, please reach out to us on Discord.

PATCH NOTES

You can find the patch notes for this build here.

#StayUnholy

- The Bornless Team 🖤

