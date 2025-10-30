Hello, Creators.

We would like to inform you that the following hotfix has been applied to inZOI. Please refer to the details below for more information.





◆ Hotfix Details

◽️ Patch Date: October 30th, 2025 (UTC)

◽️ Game Version:

Windows PC Steam : 20251030.8384.W

Mac Steam : 20251030.8387.M





Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where interactions being performed by other Zois already on the property may be automatically canceled when a new Zoi enters a property.

Fixed an issue where the automatic mod deactivation feature did not function properly after the game update.





Additionally, in response to frequently asked questions following the v0.4.0 update, we would like to share the following important information.

◆ Caution When Applying Canvas Creations with Mods

When you download a Canvas creation that includes mods and then access the Mod Browser, a ‘Sync Your Mods’ pop-up will appear.

If you proceed with sync, mods installed via Canvas (rather than CurseForge) may be removed. To avoid this, please click ‘Cancel’ when the pop-up appears.





※ You can check the issues we’re currently investigating on the Known Issues page .

If you encounter any problems while playing, please report them anytime via the inZOI Forums .

As always, you can also share issues through the following channels:





We’ll continue working to make inZOI more stable and enjoyable for everyone.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support and valuable feedback.





The inZOI Team