 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20606812 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Creators.

We would like to inform you that the following hotfix has been applied to inZOI. Please refer to the details below for more information.

◆ Hotfix Details

◽️ Patch Date: October 30th, 2025 (UTC)

◽️ Game Version: 

  • Windows PC Steam : 20251030.8384.W

  • Mac Steam : 20251030.8387.M


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where interactions being performed by other Zois already on the property may be automatically canceled when a new Zoi enters a property.

  • Fixed an issue where the automatic mod deactivation feature did not function properly after the game update.


Additionally, in response to frequently asked questions following the v0.4.0 update, we would like to share the following important information.

◆ Caution When Applying Canvas Creations with Mods

When you download a Canvas creation that includes mods and then access the Mod Browser, a ‘Sync Your Mods’ pop-up will appear. 

If you proceed with sync, mods installed via Canvas (rather than CurseForge) may be removed. To avoid this, please click ‘Cancel’ when the pop-up appears.


※ You can check the issues we’re currently investigating on the Known Issues page.  

If you encounter any problems while playing, please report them anytime via the inZOI Forums.

As always, you can also share issues through the following channels:


We’ll continue working to make inZOI more stable and enjoyable for everyone.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support and valuable feedback.


The inZOI Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2456741
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2456742
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3887680 Depot 3887680
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitDLC 3887680 Depot 3887681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link