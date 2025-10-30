Major Update: The Momentum Update

The wastelands of Digital Eclipse: Cyberpunk Survivor just got faster, deadlier, and more intense than ever!

This update focuses on speed, flow, and nonstop action, giving players new tools to stay alive in the chaos.

New Pickup System

Enemies now drop Shield or Stamina pickups on death.

Grab powerups to stay in the fight and keep your momentum going!

Designed for faster pacing and seamless combat flow.

Roll Mechanic Replaces Dash

The old dash has been reworked into a ground roll .

Grants full damage immunity during the roll.

Cooldown reduced from 3s -> 1s .

You can now roll through enemies and fallen bodies for uninterrupted movement.

Roll through danger and master perfect timing!

Horde Expansion + Performance Boosts

Horde sizes have been massively increased for more intense combat.

Engine and performance optimizations ensure smooth gameplay even in chaos.

Expect more enemies, more challenge, and more fun.

Character Controller Improvements

Refined movement precision and responsiveness.

Enhanced camera control and smoother transitions.

Every dodge, aim, and step feels tighter and more responsive.

The Momentum Update is all about keeping you in motion — no breaks, no slowdowns, just pure cyberpunk survival.