Please find the changes included in today’s hotfix, below:
Various Crash and Stability Fixes
Added Staff Informational Tooltip - the 'i' icon - on various screens
Opening a player profile now automatically selects their best position/role
Users now able to compare two players that are on Scouting Shortlist
Added button to squad card to allow you to hold a team meeting
Added Transfer Budget Remaining & Wage Budget Remaining on Transfer Activity card
Fitted more teams onto league tables without having to scroll down.
Fixed issue where match would sometimes freeze after half time
Fixed mohawk-like hairstyle appearing on too many players at once in matches
Fixed being unable to select/click any player models to show name during match
Fixed Match Stats tile data disappearing during matches
Fixed rare instance of GK's teleporting during a match
Fixed forced substitutes not taking place immediately. (injured goalkeeper, for example)
Fixed issue where all staff are listed as 'Team - Senior Squad' even if their job is with a youth team
Fixed issue where manually assigning a Scout/Analyst to a Recruitment Focus will cause all other details selected to not be applied
Fixed issue where creating a Recruitment Focus that includes Further Details will cause all other details selected to not be applied
Fixed issue that meant 'Back' arrow in full screen meetings would change header but didn’t take user back correctly
Fixed issue in match preventing players being moved in the combined tactics screen if 2 or more subs had been made
Fixed being unable to save changes to an already created tactic
Fixed issue where selecting another users’ fixture schedule would take you to your own fixture schedule
Fixed Scoreboard appearing empty during Europa/Conference League Matches
Fixed user being unable to add ‘Personality’ to custom columns
Fixed various clubs such as Borussia Dortmund & Fulham not receiving youth intakes
Fixed issue where goals highlight option for past matches taking you straight to post match cut scene
Fixed Training sessions changed by user being reset after a few days
Fixed incorrect badges displaying for players at AI clubs within Transfer Activity tool
Fixed issue whereby clicking a player's name via See All would show them as a player at your club
Fixed being unable to see second status icon if there was more than one per player
Fixed opening Tactic/Match Feedback from the Secondary Navigational Bar, leading to the wrong card being opened
Fixed Loan Playing Time always showing as "Surplus to Requirements"
Fixed loan report showing GK stats for outfielders
Fixed upside-down pitch overlapping text on Match Report of Loaned out player
Fixed Data Hub screen splitting in half when the Tab isn't set to Key Findings
Fixed no spacing between league name and nation name of the club in affiliates card
Fixed tiles in Team Instructions being cut off on Medium and Low Res
Fixed fee column not being wide enough on Transfer History card
Fixed News Aggregator > Around the World - Stages and Transfer tiles appearing empty on some saves
Fixed EFL clubs having too many General Sponsors
Fixed Club Vision tile having spacing issues and text overlaps
Fixed text overlap issues on Atmosphere tile
Fixed staff numbers/icons being misaligned on Club - Staff Report & Club Staff Page
Stages > Season Preview: 'Reputation' block not being aligned with the Club Name in the Managers' tile
Fixed match result truncating over two lines when a team scores double digits or has played a penalty shoot-out
Fixed dropdown options in Staff Search > Add Attributes appearing as numbers instead of text
Fixed assigning Scout or Analyst showing attribute numbers instead of text in Recruitment Focuses
Fixed player column size in Youth Setup being too short, while the position column was too large
Fixed assistant manager advice blocking you from confirming your squad on the Squad Registration screen
Fixed random empty box being visible when viewing empty Promises tile
Fixed various misalignments on certain Portal > Messages
Fixed filters in Data Hub Team Analytics/Player Analytics not working as intended
Fixed Misalignment for the frequency on the Advice & Reports tile
Fixed a second Stages tile appearing in Match Day dashboard when on medium resolutions
Added tooltip and fixed text overrun on ‘injury update’ message
Competitions - Past Winners: Team that finished 2nd Place is now visible
Added visual improvements to fixture schedule card
Opposition Instructions: ‘Ask assistant’ button renamed to "Apply all advice".
