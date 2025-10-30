Please find the changes included in today’s hotfix, below:

Various Crash and Stability Fixes

Added Staff Informational Tooltip - the 'i' icon - on various screens

Opening a player profile now automatically selects their best position/role

Users now able to compare two players that are on Scouting Shortlist

Added button to squad card to allow you to hold a team meeting

Added Transfer Budget Remaining & Wage Budget Remaining on Transfer Activity card

Fitted more teams onto league tables without having to scroll down.

Fixed issue where match would sometimes freeze after half time

Fixed mohawk-like hairstyle appearing on too many players at once in matches

Fixed being unable to select/click any player models to show name during match

Fixed Match Stats tile data disappearing during matches

Fixed rare instance of GK's teleporting during a match

Fixed forced substitutes not taking place immediately. (injured goalkeeper, for example)

Fixed issue where all staff are listed as 'Team - Senior Squad' even if their job is with a youth team

Fixed issue where manually assigning a Scout/Analyst to a Recruitment Focus will cause all other details selected to not be applied

Fixed issue where creating a Recruitment Focus that includes Further Details will cause all other details selected to not be applied

Fixed issue that meant 'Back' arrow in full screen meetings would change header but didn’t take user back correctly

Fixed issue in match preventing players being moved in the combined tactics screen if 2 or more subs had been made

Fixed being unable to save changes to an already created tactic

Fixed issue where selecting another users’ fixture schedule would take you to your own fixture schedule

Fixed Scoreboard appearing empty during Europa/Conference League Matches

Fixed user being unable to add ‘Personality’ to custom columns

Fixed various clubs such as Borussia Dortmund & Fulham not receiving youth intakes

Fixed issue where goals highlight option for past matches taking you straight to post match cut scene

Fixed Training sessions changed by user being reset after a few days

Fixed incorrect badges displaying for players at AI clubs within Transfer Activity tool

Fixed issue whereby clicking a player's name via See All would show them as a player at your club

Fixed being unable to see second status icon if there was more than one per player

Fixed opening Tactic/Match Feedback from the Secondary Navigational Bar, leading to the wrong card being opened

Fixed Loan Playing Time always showing as "Surplus to Requirements"

Fixed loan report showing GK stats for outfielders

Fixed upside-down pitch overlapping text on Match Report of Loaned out player

Fixed Data Hub screen splitting in half when the Tab isn't set to Key Findings

Fixed no spacing between league name and nation name of the club in affiliates card

Fixed tiles in Team Instructions being cut off on Medium and Low Res

Fixed fee column not being wide enough on Transfer History card

Fixed News Aggregator > Around the World - Stages and Transfer tiles appearing empty on some saves

Fixed EFL clubs having too many General Sponsors

Fixed Club Vision tile having spacing issues and text overlaps

Fixed text overlap issues on Atmosphere tile

Fixed staff numbers/icons being misaligned on Club - Staff Report & Club Staff Page

Stages > Season Preview: 'Reputation' block not being aligned with the Club Name in the Managers' tile

Fixed match result truncating over two lines when a team scores double digits or has played a penalty shoot-out

Fixed dropdown options in Staff Search > Add Attributes appearing as numbers instead of text

Fixed assigning Scout or Analyst showing attribute numbers instead of text in Recruitment Focuses

Fixed player column size in Youth Setup being too short, while the position column was too large

Fixed assistant manager advice blocking you from confirming your squad on the Squad Registration screen

Fixed random empty box being visible when viewing empty Promises tile

Fixed various misalignments on certain Portal > Messages

Fixed filters in Data Hub Team Analytics/Player Analytics not working as intended

Fixed Misalignment for the frequency on the Advice & Reports tile

Fixed a second Stages tile appearing in Match Day dashboard when on medium resolutions

Added tooltip and fixed text overrun on ‘injury update’ message

Competitions - Past Winners: Team that finished 2nd Place is now visible

Added visual improvements to fixture schedule card