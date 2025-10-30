 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20606619 Edited 30 October 2025 – 16:26:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Please find the changes included in today’s hotfix, below: 

  • Various Crash and Stability Fixes 

  • Added Staff Informational Tooltip - the 'i' icon - on various screens 

  • Opening a player profile now automatically selects their best position/role 

  • Users now able to compare two players that are on Scouting Shortlist 

  • Added button to squad card to allow you to hold a team meeting 

  • Added Transfer Budget Remaining & Wage Budget Remaining on Transfer Activity card 

  • Fitted more teams onto league tables without having to scroll down. 

  • Fixed issue where match would sometimes freeze after half time 

  • Fixed mohawk-like hairstyle appearing on too many players at once in matches 

  • Fixed being unable to select/click any player models to show name during match 

  • Fixed Match Stats tile data disappearing during matches 

  • Fixed rare instance of GK's teleporting during a match 

  • Fixed forced substitutes not taking place immediately. (injured goalkeeper, for example) 

  • Fixed issue where all staff are listed as 'Team - Senior Squad' even if their job is with a youth team 

  • Fixed issue where manually assigning a Scout/Analyst to a Recruitment Focus will cause all other details selected to not be applied 

  • Fixed issue where creating a Recruitment Focus that includes Further Details will cause all other details selected to not be applied 

  • Fixed issue that meant 'Back' arrow in full screen meetings would change header but didn’t take user back correctly 

  • Fixed issue in match preventing players being moved in the combined tactics screen if 2 or more subs had been made 

  • Fixed being unable to save changes to an already created tactic 

  • Fixed issue where selecting another users’ fixture schedule would take you to your own fixture schedule 

  • Fixed Scoreboard appearing empty during Europa/Conference League Matches 

  • Fixed user being unable to add ‘Personality’ to custom columns 

  • Fixed various clubs such as Borussia Dortmund & Fulham not receiving youth intakes 

  • Fixed issue where goals highlight option for past matches taking you straight to post match cut scene 

  • Fixed Training sessions changed by user being reset after a few days 

  • Fixed incorrect badges displaying for players at AI clubs within Transfer Activity tool 

  • Fixed issue whereby clicking a player's name via See All would show them as a player at your club 

  • Fixed being unable to see second status icon if there was more than one per player 

  • Fixed opening Tactic/Match Feedback from the Secondary Navigational Bar, leading to the wrong card being opened 

  • Fixed Loan Playing Time always showing as "Surplus to Requirements" 

  • Fixed loan report showing GK stats for outfielders 

  • Fixed upside-down pitch overlapping text on Match Report of Loaned out player 

  • Fixed Data Hub screen splitting in half when the Tab isn't set to Key Findings 

  • Fixed no spacing between league name and nation name of the club in affiliates card 

  • Fixed tiles in Team Instructions being cut off on Medium and Low Res 

  • Fixed fee column not being wide enough on Transfer History card 

  • Fixed News Aggregator > Around the World - Stages and Transfer tiles appearing empty on some saves 

  • Fixed EFL clubs having too many General Sponsors 

  • Fixed Club Vision tile having spacing issues and text overlaps 

  • Fixed text overlap issues on Atmosphere tile 

  • Fixed staff numbers/icons being misaligned on Club - Staff Report & Club Staff Page 

  • Stages > Season Preview: 'Reputation' block not being aligned with the Club Name in the Managers' tile 

  • Fixed match result truncating over two lines when a team scores double digits or has played a penalty shoot-out 

  • Fixed dropdown options in Staff Search > Add Attributes appearing as numbers instead of text 

  • Fixed assigning Scout or Analyst showing attribute numbers instead of text in Recruitment Focuses 

  • Fixed player column size in Youth Setup being too short, while the position column was too large 

  • Fixed assistant manager advice blocking you from confirming your squad on the Squad Registration screen 

  • Fixed random empty box being visible when viewing empty Promises tile 

  • Fixed various misalignments on certain Portal > Messages 

  • Fixed filters in Data Hub Team Analytics/Player Analytics not working as intended 

  • Fixed Misalignment for the frequency on the Advice & Reports tile 

  • Fixed a second Stages tile appearing in Match Day dashboard when on medium resolutions 

  • Added tooltip and fixed text overrun on ‘injury update’ message  

  • Competitions - Past Winners: Team that finished 2nd Place is now visible 

  • Added visual improvements to fixture schedule card 

  • Opposition Instructions: ‘Ask assistant’ button renamed to "Apply all advice". 

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3551342
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3551343
  • Loading history…
